NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook
Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey explodes in booth after last-second loss
The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins in dramatic fashion on Sunday. After completing a pass in the final seconds while trailing 21-19, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense rushed to the line to spike the ball for a field goal attempt. The only problem was that time expired before they could even snap it.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game
Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for 49ers vs Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Weird trend emerging amid hot start
The Eagles are 3-0, they're one of the best teams in the entire league, and they... have some stuff they need to work on, because that's how it goes. I don't want to come off as a true Negadelphian because the Birds did so much well on Sunday. The first half was a roller coaster of delightful football on both sides. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown looked like stars while the defensive line demolished Carson Wentz.
NBC Sports
How the Eagles scored on a play that wasn't in the game plan
They didn’t draw the play up in the dirt, but it wasn't far off. Just before halftime at FedEx Sunday, the Eagles led Washington 17-0 and after Jalen Hurts’ 44-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith, they found themselves with a 1st-and-goal on the 1-yard-line just before halftime. Nick Sirianni...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins’ game vs. Bills with head injury
Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half. The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Bees crowd around goal post at Packers-Buccaneers game
Raymond James Stadium was buzzing on Sunday, and it wasn’t just fans getting excited for a Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers showdown. A swarm of bees crowded around the south goal post ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Packers. Despite the bees, Sunday’s matchup commenced...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's stats eerily similar to Orlovsky's after safety gaff
The 49ers' Week 3 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High is one the team would like to forget. along with committing a safety, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had an eerily similar stat line to former Detroit Lions signal-caller Dan Orlovsky. Seeing Garoppolo...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers, Commanders had Jimmy G trade parameters in place
Everything happens for a reason, or so they say. That much certainly appears true for the 49ers, who had the parameters of a trade agreement in place back in early March that would have sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries
The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's lack of practice shows on safety in 49ers' loss
DENVER — After stepping in and looking like a savior in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo was brought back down to reality in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High. Outside of the 49ers' one touchdown drive on their second...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos
DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
NBC Sports
Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos
11-10. That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it. Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the...
