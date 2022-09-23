Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Suspect faces homicide-by-vehicle charge for fatal May crash
A 40-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges – including homicide by vehicle – after he was arrested on a warrant. Octavius Sallis faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and operating while under the influence – third offense; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol third/subsequent offense; and a serious misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
Sioux City Journal
Davenport toddler dead from fentanyl both parents in custody
A Davenport woman is in the Scott County Jail, charged with contributing to the fentanyl death of her 22-month-old son. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces felony charges of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury in her son's October 2021 death. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect asked for jumper cables, then took victim’s purse
A 39-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he asked a victim if she had jumper cables, then took off with her purse. Terry Holst Jr., who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of second-degree robbery, court records say. Shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 14,...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using brother’s name when arrested for OWI
An Iowa City man under driving suspension reportedly used his brother’s name when arrested for OWI earlier this month. Police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Echa of Whispering Meadow Drive at 11:50 pm on September 1st because his vehicle had plates that expired in July. He also reportedly was unable to provide his insurance information to the officer.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect had loaded gun, marijuana, in car where he slept
A 45-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he had a loaded gun and marijuana in a car where they found him sleeping in a motel parking lot. Andrew Phillips faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and having no drug tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, court records say.
Have you seen this person? A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being […]
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ERIC BREWER, 31, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/attempting to...
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy and distribution of meth resulting in death
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year-old man from Iowa City pled guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death. First responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to...
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of employing juvenile to complete drug deal
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after she allegedly used a juvenile to complete a drug deal for her. Police say the incident occurred the evening of May 9th at Mercer Park. 18-year-old Bernice Johnson of Catskill Court reportedly contacted a juvenile male using Snapchat to arrange to distribute 3.3 grams of marijuana to an adult male.
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
starvedrock.media
Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fatal Ottawa Crash
An impaired driver in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Ottawa has found out his sentence. Judge H. Chris Ryan sentenced 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will get 210 days credit towards his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
wrmj.com
Armed Robbery Arrest In Oquawka
A disturbance at an Oquawka business leads to the arrest of a man for armed robbery and aggravated battery. The incident occurred Sunday morning at Phillip’s 66 gas station. Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male armed with a knife and hitting customers. After investigation, 34-year-old Adam J. Huss of Oquawka was taken into custody. He is accused of going into the gas station, going up to the cashier, demanding her to run it and showing her a pocketknife and then starting an altercation with customers. Bond was set at $100,000 during a Henderson County court appearance on Monday. He will be back in court on Oct. 19.
ourquadcities.com
Former Scoutmaster, para-educator to appeal sexual-exploitation sentence
A 46-year-old former para-educator and Scoutmaster, who was sentenced to a total of 10 years on sex-abuse charges, has filed a notice of appeal in Clinton County Court. Earlier, David Chad Baker, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. On Sept. 1, Baker was sentenced to a total of up to 10 years – up to five years for each count.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
ourquadcities.com
K9 will receive bullet-proof vest
Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dexter will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Dexter’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to...
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
