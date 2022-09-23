ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers: 3 key players to watch in Week 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup, including Aaron Jones

By Timothy Lindsey
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UsGE_0i6jDgQ400

There were plenty of strong player performances on Sunday night from the Green Bay Packers in their 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears . They will need to be all of that and better this Sunday in Tampa Bay against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers . Tampa will be missing some key players, including Mike Evans , Chris Godwin, and Akiem Hicks.

Regardless of who is out there and who is not for Tampa, the Packers will need everyone to be at their best. As long as Brady is out there and Todd Bowles is coaching that defense, Green Bay needs to be ready. So, which players should we be keeping an eye on when these NFC powers take the field at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon? Let’s take a look.

Related: Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Green Bay Packers’ kryptonite

Aaron Jones will have to cut through the Bucs’ D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOeig_0i6jDgQ400
Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The former UTEP star is far and away the best all-purpose offensive player on the Packers. On Sunday night, Aaron Jones had 170 total yards and two touchdowns. He is the only player not named Derrick Henry to have over 4,000 scrimmage yards and 40 total touchdowns total over the last three seasons. He is an absolute machine who can be a force on the ground and through the air.

Tampa has a couple of great inside linebackers in Devin White and Lavonte David. How Green Bay gets the ball to Jones in space will be key because those linebackers can play very fast. It’s up to coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers to get No. 33 the ball and let him do his thing.

If the Buccaneers make it a point to focus on Jones, Green Bay might be okay with that. It means the likes of Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard will have big games through the air and A.J. Dillon on the ground. One thing is for sure, Jones will have a big hand in Sunday’s game.

Related: How Aaron Jones has quietly become one of the best all-purpose running backs in the NFL

Rashan Gary needs to get in the face of Tom Brady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFEBt_0i6jDgQ400
Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Packers last met the Buccaneers in the regular season (2020), they did not register a sack. In order for Green Bay to come out victorious, they have to get Tom Brady on the ground. In comes their Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the edge in Rashan Gary. He was an absolute force against the Bears on Sunday night.

Gary has increased his numbers every single season that he has been in the league (sacks, tackles, tackles for loss, QB pressures). This is the type of game where No. 52 has to show up. If he records a sack or two against a weak Tampa Bay offensive front, Green Bay should have no trouble frustrating TB12 and getting the win.

Related: Rashan Gary and Preston Smith lead elite group of Green Bay Packers edge-rushers poised for greatness

Amari Rodgers has to avoid mistakes, capitalize on open space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqyCQ_0i6jDgQ400
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Special teams. Special teams. Special teams. That was one of the major storylines this offseason. So far, so good. That should be the headline heading into Week 3. Amari Rodgers has already had four punt returns in two games for 32 yards, making a quality impact on his team.

The Packers have not had a punt return for a touchdown since 2014. It would be an absolute dream for Packers fans to witness a return touchdown on Sunday. But all that Rodgers has to do is set up Aaron Rodgers and this offense with good field position. He has been able to do that early on this season so far.

However, he also has not made a critical mistake. As long as he doesn’t make a critical mistake this week, Green Bay should be in a great spot repeatedly on Sunday .

Related: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers? Debating the greatest quarterback of all time

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)

Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Outsider.com

Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfc#Utep
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
People

Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's kids were in the stands on Sunday Tom Brady's kids were there to cheer their dad on in during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest game, the team's first at home. However, wife Gisele Bündchen did not attend. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, but not before getting some hugs from his children. Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids. Brady's three children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy