Sequim, WA

myeverettnews.com

Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested

Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
SEQUIM, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
My Clallam County

County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach

PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home

SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
SEATTLE, WA

