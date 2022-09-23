EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.

