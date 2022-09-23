Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
myeverettnews.com
Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested
Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon
BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said a JCSO detective was following up on an investigation and made contact with a man and...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
My Clallam County
County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach
PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac
A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
q13fox.com
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
Seattle teacher placed on leave, pleads guilty to misdemeanor after initial rape charge
SEATTLE — A special education teacher with Madison Middle School in Seattle Public Schools, who was charged in February with a suspected rape in 2021, was placed on administrative leave this week when the district became aware of the incident. In court on Wednesday, Darren Hunter plead guilty to...
q13fox.com
Burien plastic surgeon's license suspended following allegations from WA Medical Commission
BURIEN, Wash. - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of a south King County plastic surgeon following allegations that the doctor violated an agreement that placed restrictions on her ability to practice. WMC issued a suspension order on Sept. 19 for Dr. Kristine Brecht, who runs Aesthetic Rejuvenation...
q13fox.com
Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
q13fox.com
Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead
SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
