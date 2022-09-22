Read full article on original website
Related
New Bar in Lafayette Creates Buzz With Swings Around Tables
A new bar in Lafayette is creating a buzz through the city with its new seating arrangement at two of its tables. Chip's Daquirii's has a new location in Lafayette, off of Congress, and you can't help but notice two of their tables when you arrive. Both inside and outside...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
These Lafayette Intersections Need a Roundabout
One of the most controversial words when it comes to traffic in Lafayette Parish - roundabouts. Personally, I love them. They keep traffic continuously flowing and can take some of the frustration out of stop-and-go traffic - like the abundance of red lights that continuously stop drivers every day on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. I live in the "Land of the Roundabouts" - I mean, Youngsville - where their city government and its constituents have fully embraced the big traffic circles.
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
City involvement with overgrown properties in Lafayette
With complaints of 10 overgrown properties on Happiness St. in Lafayette, residents are asking, when does the city get involved and what is the process of cleaning these properties?
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.
theadvocate.com
Artist Hannah Gumbo brings her signature vibrant pop to a limited-edition Lafayette library card
While storks only deliver babies in myths, pelicans can now deliver library books in real life thanks to a limited-edition library card design from Acadiana artist Hannah Gumbo. The card, designed in vibrant blues, pinks, oranges and yellows, features a pelican flying through a sky filled with clouds and books....
RELATED PEOPLE
Scott home caught fire after homeowner left trash burning unattended
A home caught on fire in Scott after the homeowner left trash burning unattended, said Scott Fire Department (SFD).
Lafayette Police on scene of pedestrian struck on Moss Street
Pedestrian struck Moss Street
Parents given tickets while waiting on children at Westside Elementary
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Woman Dies in House Fire Caused by Unattended Barbecue Pit
Louisiana Woman Dies in House Fire Caused by Unattended Barbecue Pit. Marksville, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 23, 2022, that they had concluded that a midday fire in Marksville, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant was caused by an unattended BBQ pit that got out of control.
wbrz.com
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Jason Aldean Concert Photos from CAJUNDOME in Lafayette, LA
Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and John Morgan rocked the CAJUNDOME crowd, and here are some photos of the evening's performances.
Comments / 0