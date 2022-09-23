MILITARY RECRUITER SHOOTS AND KILLS WIFE AS SHE HOLDS INFANT THEN SHOOTS NCIS INVESTIGATOR WHO WAS PREPARING TO INTERVIEW WIFE

Read full article on original website
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE
About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED
It took months for an arrest in a high-profile murder case involving an 18-year-old who died while protecting his mother from robbers, but it appears a family’s five-year wait for justice may be all for naught. Let’s take you back to Feb. 22, 2017, and a Subway restaurant located...
LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICIALS RELEASE DETAILS ON MURDER OF 16-YEAR-OLD DUMPED NEAR PLUM GROVE
Friday afternoon Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released additional details on the homicide of Emily Rodriguez-Avila, age 16, who was an employee at Niko Niko’s restaurant on I-10 and the Beltway. She was last seen getting into a friend’s car on the night of September 3, 2022, as she got off work. Her body was found the next morning on County Road 3550 near Plum Grove in Liberty County. She had been shot twice, once in the side and once in the head with a 9mm pistol. Rodriguez-Avila’s body was found the following morning wearing a hairnet, shirt, and blue cap with the business name of “Niko’s” on them. Investigators found spent casings at the location. They started looking for a friend of Emily’s who was identified as Katherine Alvarez-Flores, age 20. After contacting several people she was found and interrogated. They were able to get a confession from her and also learned of the two other males who were involved. One of the males, Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, is a former boyfriend of Emily’s. Both males were in the United States illegally. One from Honduras and the other from Ecuador. Katherine Alvarez-Flores was then originally charged with tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor charge but with a bond set at $1.5 million. She has since been charged with murder also. Houston Police Swat then located Joel Garcia-Martinez, age 20, in the 4200 block of Almeda Genoa on a construction site on September 20. He was arrested without incident. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, age 19, was arrested in the 6200 block of Fairdale in Houston, in an apartment complex, also by Houston Police SWAT, without incident. Investigators said both confessed but gave different stories. Due to that, they were not going to release a motive as of yet. The vehicle and handgun were found in possession of Ortiz. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Liberty County District Attorney, the Texas Rangers, and Houston Police. Investigators say Ortiz had family in Liberty County and was familiar with the area.
DPS UPDATE-FATAL CRASH
1250PM-DPS has just updated with the crash being a double fatal crash on FM 2920 at Kickapoo. It was a two-vehicle crash that Waller County originally responded to. However, is in Harris County. DPS advises the intersection will be closed for several hours. The crash happened just after 11am Sunday morning.
ROBBERY PURSUIT
A short time ago a robbery took place on the Prairie View A&M Campus. A description of the vehicle was put out as a Dodge Hellcat. Seconds later a Waller County unit spotted the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit went up Highway 6 at speed of 160 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the car crashed and went into an open area on Highway 6 at FM 2 in Grimes County. The driver fled on foot. At this time Grimes County and Waller County are searching for the suspect. TDCJ has been contacted to assist with tracking dogs.
MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45
Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
ONE DEAD IN MOTEL FIRE NEAR 290 AND FM 1960
An evacuation is underway after a man was killed in an intentional fire at a motel in northwest Harris County on Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. HCFMO Capt. James Singleton said crews responded to a fire in the 13300 block of West FM 1960...
REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006.
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
FM 2920 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER DOUBLE FATAL CRASH
315PM-FM 2920 remains closed after a passenger car driving on Kickapoo went through a flashing red light and was struck by an eastbound white truck on FM 2920. Two women were killed. A third female from that vehicle was Life Flighted with CPR in progress. DPS is investigating the crash.
WALKER COUNTY BURN BAN
As the dry air moves in later today, Walker County has instituted a Burn Ban effective at Noon today, Monday, September 26, 2022. The lack of rainfall over the past few weeks combined with high temperatures this week have slowly dried surface fuels. The presence of very dry air behind this weekend’s cold front will result in a rapid rate of drying in dead surface fuels through Monday. Moderate initial attack potential is likely in the timber litter fuel of East, Central and North Texas on Sunday and Monday. Walker County will be the 81st County in the State to put the Burn Ban in effect.
TWO ALARM FIRE AT BOAT STORAGE FACILITY IN SPRING
Spring Firefighters have been working an early morning multiple alarm fire at the Spring Stuebner Storage Facility,a boat and RV storage facility at 5826 Spring Steubner Road at Gossling. The fire was dispatched at 1:18 am Saturday and quickly went to two alarms. One firefighter was injured. That firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.
FATAL AUTO PEDESTRIAN CRASH
11PM Conroe Police are working a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on i-45 southbound between FM 1488 and SH 242. Traffic is extremely heavy.
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
