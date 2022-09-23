Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Suspect arrested after phone placed under woman’s dress at Broward Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man who turned 31 Monday is celebrating his birthday behind bars after authorities say he is the person who was captured on surveillance video placing a phone under a woman’s dress. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9...
cw34.com
Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WSVN-TV
Sources: Cocaine, other drugs found in Pembroke Pines firefighter’s car during South Beach traffic stop
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines firefighter has bonded out of jail hours after, 7News sources said, Miami Beach Police officers found cocaine and other drugs in his possession during an overnight traffic stop, leading to his arrest. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Hoss walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight...
Click10.com
Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
850wftl.com
Police searching for man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman’s dress at Walmart
(NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL) – Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Officials released the surveillance footage that shows a woman in a floral dress in the cosmetic aisle of Walmart when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. Investigators believe he was holding a cellphone under her dress and either taking a photo or a video of the woman.
Man stabs victim with screwdriver over fight about air conditioning
A 26-year-old Florida man's been arrested after beating a man with a gun, screwdriver, and knife before holding him captive over an argument about air conditioning.
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
‘Honesty is extremely paramount’: Delray Beach weighs in on perjury case that led to man’s arrest
Just days after a man was arrested on a felony perjury charge for allegedly lying about being an HOA president, Delray Beach’s city manager addressed the odd situation, saying they were left with little choice but to press charges. The details stunned city officials and government experts, who hadn’t heard of a circumstance where a city resident was arrested on the accusation of lying during a ...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Shooting Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club
A heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning after a possible possible outside a gentlemen's club in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene near Miami Divas Gentlemen's Club, located on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street. Witnesses said a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old teen male were...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man
BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
WSVN-TV
Man steps out of car with gun on expressway in Hialeah during road rage confrontation
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy got out of his car on a highway. An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released of 80-year-old Palm Beacher threatening to shoot beachgoers
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Aug. 24, Palm Beach police received another call among hundreds from Robert Meister about people walking near his private slice of beach in front of his estimated $48 million dollar mansion. But this call sounded serious. "They are really carrying on and messing up...
WSVN-TV
Trial of Mexican actor charged with manslaughter during road rage incident begins with state witness testimony
MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial of a Mexican telenovela actor accused of a deadly act of road rage got underway with state witness testimony. Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s manslaughter trial began in a Miami courtroom with opening statements, Friday. “This defendant decided to not let the victim in this...
2 dogs safely recovered after SUV stolen in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police say that a stolen SUV, which had two dogs inside, was recovered with the animals safely inside.
FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny
MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
In Seven Bridges, Rolls Royce Owner Sees Man In Garage, Call Security Instead Of 911
Bizarre Situation As Homeowner Sees Potential Burglar But Delays Calling Police By Half An Hour… PBSO Still Not “Invited” To Patrol Seven Bridges More Than Five Years After HOA Takes Over… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bizarre situation concerning a potential burglary […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
