Wilton Manors, FL

cw34.com

Police: Man tries to kill someone twice, gun jams both times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to kill someone and the gun jammed, twice. On Sept. 22 the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Marquise Reid. According to the police report, Reid,30, approached the victim who was standing in the driveway and said, "You don't believe me," and pressed the trigger.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

Police searching for man caught on camera holding cellphone under woman’s dress at Walmart

(NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL) – Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale. Officials released the surveillance footage that shows a woman in a floral dress in the cosmetic aisle of Walmart when a man wearing an old Florida Marlins cap is seen bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. Investigators believe he was holding a cellphone under her dress and either taking a photo or a video of the woman.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Honesty is extremely paramount’: Delray Beach weighs in on perjury case that led to man’s arrest

Just days after a man was arrested on a felony perjury charge for allegedly lying about being an HOA president, Delray Beach’s city manager addressed the odd situation, saying they were left with little choice but to press charges. The details stunned city officials and government experts, who hadn’t heard of a circumstance where a city resident was arrested on the accusation of lying during a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
#Police#Air Conditioning#Convicted Felon
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Shooting Near SW Miami-Dade Gentlemen's Club

A heavy police presence was seen Sunday morning after a possible possible outside a gentlemen's club in southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police were at the scene near Miami Divas Gentlemen's Club, located on U.S. 1 just south of Southwest 288th Street. Witnesses said a 28-year-old man and 17-year-old teen male were...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man

BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
BOCA RATON, FL
bulletin-news.com

Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach

When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

FBI tight lipped on investigation into possible SW Dade abduction of children, nanny

MIAMI - The FBI is investigating a possible abduction of a woman and two young children from a southwest Miami-Dade home. Eric Ison, who said he lives with the family, said when he got a call that the children and their nanny were taken, he rushed home. Ison said when he arrived home, there was no one there. "They were all gone. Of course, then I checked the cameras and I had no idea who these people are," said Ison. Surveillance images from Ison's front porch show a group of people with two small children...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

In Seven Bridges, Rolls Royce Owner Sees Man In Garage, Call Security Instead Of 911

Bizarre Situation As Homeowner Sees Potential Burglar But Delays Calling Police By Half An Hour… PBSO Still Not “Invited” To Patrol Seven Bridges More Than Five Years After HOA Takes Over… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bizarre situation concerning a potential burglary […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

