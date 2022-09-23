Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Grace Li, WC Henderson’s Evans capture Ches-Mont singles titles
Westtown – Unionville High School junior Grace Li captured the Ches-Mont League American Division girls’ tennis singles title in impressive fashion, winning her first three matches by a 6-0, 6-0 score, then posting a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the championship final Saturday morning at West Chester Rustin High School.
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 24): Conestoga girls volleyball squad defeats Rustin
The Conestoga High School girls’ volleyball squad defeated West Chester Rustin, 3-0, Saturday, posting scores of 25-18. 25-18, 25-12. The Pioneers were led by Cheyenne Bird (19 kills), Liana Wright (6 kills) and Sara Walheim (30 assists). For the Golden Knights, the leaders were junior Jane Nelson (6 kills), senior Kelly Bricker (18 digs) and senior Kylie Root (20 assists).
papreplive.com
Methacton football makes big plays in 49-14 win over Norristown
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> By the end of the first quarter on Saturday morning at Warrior Stadium, Methacton had run only two offensive plays. Normally, that would be a really bad omen. But incredibly, the Warriors led by 21 at that point after a touchdown on the opening kickoff, a long...
papreplive.com
Second-half burst pushes Souderton over top in win over Truman
FRANCONIA >> After a slow start in the first half which saw Souderton only lead by 10 points, the Indians turned up the pressure on offense in a 21-0 third-quarter burst en route to a 38-0 win over Truman on Friday night. This all while missing running back Shaun Purvy,...
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Harris sets Chester passing record at Clippers roll
EAST GOSHEN — Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass Friday night in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East at Zimmerman Field. Harris, a blooming freshman sensation, ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers (5-0),...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino three-peats as PAC girls tennis singles champion
GRATERFORD >> It’s not a case where familiarity breeds comfort. Certainly not complacency, or even resignation. Mia Matriccino vs. Allison Root has been the marquee matchup in the Pioneer Athletic Conference three years running. They’ve faced off seven times in high school to date, and other times in tournaments outside the scholastic realm.
papreplive.com
Football: Bonner’s win over rival O’Hara ‘business as usual’
MARPLE — There might not have been as much on the line in terms of the Catholic League standings as there has been in the years when Bonner & Prendergast and Cardinal O’Hara took out their frustrations on each other. The pads still were popping, the stares –...
papreplive.com
Coatesville blitzes Unionville as offense continues to find its identity
CALN >> Coatesville ran 19 plays in the first half against Unionville, Friday, totaling 393 yards and five touchdowns, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Red Raiders haven’t fully gotten in sync yet, offensively, this season. For the second straight week, Coatesville got its points...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Academy Park’s Robinson claims Del Val singles title
Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson won a pair of decisions in straight sets Friday to claim the Del Val League singles title on her home court. Robinson will represent the league in District 1 Class 3A singles tournament next Friday. Robinson defeated Chichester’s Maggie Mallory, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals...
papreplive.com
Phoenixville football tops Upper Merion, raises playoff hopes
KING OF PRUSSIA >> They were talking playoffs Friday. It didn’t matter that the current season is only five weeks old, and divisional play in the Pioneer Athletic Conference was just getting underway. Both Phoenixville head coach Anthony Ciarlello and his Upper Merion counterpart, Chubb Davis, approached their Frontier lid-lifter as a significant outing in the big postseason picture.
papreplive.com
Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 23) Methacton field hockey wins battle of PAC unbeatens over Boyertown
Freshman Ceci Rehak’s hat trick and a three-goal first half helped Methacton to a victory in a matchup of PAC unbeaten teams on Friday. Lily DeWan had a goal and an assist, Renee Blake also scored while Elise DeWan had an assist and a defensive save for the Warriors (6-0, 8-0, 11-1), who led 3-1 at half.
papreplive.com
Football: Rustin ‘stays on the grind,’ wears down Chichester
UPPER CHICHESTER — West Chester Rustin knew it was not going to travel to Delaware County and have an easy time with Chichester. The Eagles’ record might not have been impressive coming into the game, but the Golden Knights were well aware that Chi was not going to be a pushover. Rustin, though, was able to use a strong rushing attack to eventually wear down the Eagles amid a 28-7 victory in a very tightly contested game for three quarters.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley defense dominates early, holds on late in win over Owen J. Roberts
BUCKTOWN >> It doesn’t matter whether it’s football or any other sport – athletes often hear about the importance of “playing to the end.” Forty-eight minutes, nine innings – the time frame may change but the message remains. They won’t need any reminders at...
papreplive.com
Big second half pushes Germantown Academy past Blair Academy
FORT WASHINGTON — As time expired in a tightly-contested first half, Blair Academy’s Moussa Kane – surrounded by three defenders – made a juggling reception on a deep throw by quarterback Micah Balzarini and raced away to a go-ahead, 60-yard touchdown. The play, which put the...
papreplive.com
Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
papreplive.com
Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East
EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
papreplive.com
CB West runs for 344 yards, 5 TDs in 2nd win over North Penn since 2000
TOWAMENCIN >> Central Bucks West ran on first down, ran on second down and, outside of two pass attempts, ran on third down Friday night. North Penn’s defense had no answers as the Bucks ran 60 times for 344 yards. West scored on five of its six possessions before running out the clock on the final drive of a 35-14 Suburban One League National Conference win at North Penn High School’s Crawford Stadium. It’s West’s second win over North Penn since 2000 (2019).
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 23rd): Tulio helps PW salvage tie with Springfield Twp.
Springfield Twp. 1, PW 1: Jules Tulio scored with 7:37 in the fourth quarter as the Colonials rallied for the tie on Friday. Natalie Rittler scored for Springfield off a dish from Bella Navo to take a 1-0 lead. Kennedy Braddock had eight saves in net for the Spartans. “Springfield...
1 person shot at Middletown, Delaware high school football game
Appoquinimink was playing against Middletown High School when someone was shot, police said.
