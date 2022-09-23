ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 24): Conestoga girls volleyball squad defeats Rustin

The Conestoga High School girls’ volleyball squad defeated West Chester Rustin, 3-0, Saturday, posting scores of 25-18. 25-18, 25-12. The Pioneers were led by Cheyenne Bird (19 kills), Liana Wright (6 kills) and Sara Walheim (30 assists). For the Golden Knights, the leaders were junior Jane Nelson (6 kills), senior Kelly Bricker (18 digs) and senior Kylie Root (20 assists).
Methacton football makes big plays in 49-14 win over Norristown

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> By the end of the first quarter on Saturday morning at Warrior Stadium, Methacton had run only two offensive plays. Normally, that would be a really bad omen. But incredibly, the Warriors led by 21 at that point after a touchdown on the opening kickoff, a long...
Second-half burst pushes Souderton over top in win over Truman

FRANCONIA >> After a slow start in the first half which saw Souderton only lead by 10 points, the Indians turned up the pressure on offense in a 21-0 third-quarter burst en route to a 38-0 win over Truman on Friday night. This all while missing running back Shaun Purvy,...
Spring-Ford’s Mia Matriccino three-peats as PAC girls tennis singles champion

GRATERFORD >> It’s not a case where familiarity breeds comfort. Certainly not complacency, or even resignation. Mia Matriccino vs. Allison Root has been the marquee matchup in the Pioneer Athletic Conference three years running. They’ve faced off seven times in high school to date, and other times in tournaments outside the scholastic realm.
Delco Roundup: Academy Park’s Robinson claims Del Val singles title

Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson won a pair of decisions in straight sets Friday to claim the Del Val League singles title on her home court. Robinson will represent the league in District 1 Class 3A singles tournament next Friday. Robinson defeated Chichester’s Maggie Mallory, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinals...
Phoenixville football tops Upper Merion, raises playoff hopes

KING OF PRUSSIA >> They were talking playoffs Friday. It didn’t matter that the current season is only five weeks old, and divisional play in the Pioneer Athletic Conference was just getting underway. Both Phoenixville head coach Anthony Ciarlello and his Upper Merion counterpart, Chubb Davis, approached their Frontier lid-lifter as a significant outing in the big postseason picture.
Pottsgrove controls second half to down Pottstown, 27-7

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> After losing two straight on the road, Pottsgrove wanted to get back on track at home Friday night at Pennypacker Field, especially against neighboring rival Pottstown in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division opener for both teams. It took awhile for the offense to accomplish much of...
Football: Rustin ‘stays on the grind,’ wears down Chichester

UPPER CHICHESTER — West Chester Rustin knew it was not going to travel to Delaware County and have an easy time with Chichester. The Eagles’ record might not have been impressive coming into the game, but the Golden Knights were well aware that Chi was not going to be a pushover. Rustin, though, was able to use a strong rushing attack to eventually wear down the Eagles amid a 28-7 victory in a very tightly contested game for three quarters.
Big second half pushes Germantown Academy past Blair Academy

FORT WASHINGTON — As time expired in a tightly-contested first half, Blair Academy’s Moussa Kane – surrounded by three defenders – made a juggling reception on a deep throw by quarterback Micah Balzarini and raced away to a go-ahead, 60-yard touchdown. The play, which put the...
Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood

WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East

EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
CB West runs for 344 yards, 5 TDs in 2nd win over North Penn since 2000

TOWAMENCIN >> Central Bucks West ran on first down, ran on second down and, outside of two pass attempts, ran on third down Friday night. North Penn’s defense had no answers as the Bucks ran 60 times for 344 yards. West scored on five of its six possessions before running out the clock on the final drive of a 35-14 Suburban One League National Conference win at North Penn High School’s Crawford Stadium. It’s West’s second win over North Penn since 2000 (2019).
