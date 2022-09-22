Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor has compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent. Tudor Dixon’s remarks at two events Friday immediately drew criticism from Democrats who said she was making light of a serious and dangerous crime. At one event Dixon said, “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage.” Two men were convicted last month of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic-related restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors said they were part of a group who planned to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge.
KTVZ
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats’ strategy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy. Newsom says Democrats are getting crushed because they are too timid. He says Republicans are winning because they dominate the political narrative in the United States. Newsom’s comments came during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas. Newsom is running for re-election this year. So far, he has been spending his campaign money on ads in other states. He has paid for TV ads in Florida. He’ also has put up billboards in Texas and six other states urging women there to come to California if they need an abortion.
KTVZ
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday. The canoe, which was found in pieces in the lake bed, was removed in collaboration with...
KTVZ
Building construction starts at Ford site in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say building construction has begun at the future site of a factory where Ford and a South Korean company have joined forces to build electric trucks and batteries in rural west Tennessee. Ford Motor Co. said it has broken ground on the construction of steel structures in Stanton, Tennessee, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis. Last year, Ford announced a $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at the 3,600-acre parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build battery factories at the Tennessee site and in Glendale, Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
The Big Playback 9/23 Pt. 1: La Pine beats Sisters, Redmond impresses, and Ridgeview and Madras fall short
La Pine beats Sisters in a Central Oregon match up. Redmond impresses in win over a 6A opponent. Meanwhile, Ridgeview and Madras fall short. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
Comments / 0