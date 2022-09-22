SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy. Newsom says Democrats are getting crushed because they are too timid. He says Republicans are winning because they dominate the political narrative in the United States. Newsom’s comments came during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas. Newsom is running for re-election this year. So far, he has been spending his campaign money on ads in other states. He has paid for TV ads in Florida. He’ also has put up billboards in Texas and six other states urging women there to come to California if they need an abortion.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO