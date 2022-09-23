Read full article on original website
Non-profit organization collects bikes to refurbish, give away during the holidays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted a bicycle collection in various locations across St. Petersburg on Saturday. It's the newest affiliate of the national non-profit thanks to the work of executive director Randy Hallier, who has a passion for cycling and helping children. He joined volunteers as the organization accepted used bicycles, tricycles and even scooters donated by people that just don't need them anymore.
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!
The Pink Flamingo at The Best Airport in North America is Going Viral & Now You Can Get the T-Shirt. @AlohaMelani posing next to HOME at Tampa International Airport(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)
What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long. However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine. These items include:. Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon...
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
Residential structure fire
Early this morning, #PCFR members were dispatched to a residential structure fire located in the unincorporated area of Lakeland, FL. Upon arrival, the vacant residence was fully engulfed in flames, so crews began working hard to gain control of the fire and prevent further damage. The responding units were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent any neighboring residences from catching on fire.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve
LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
fox13news.com
Brothers bring a slice of Italy to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new market is bringing Italian delicacies to St. Petersburg. DeCosmo Italian Market is a dream come true for brothers Steven, Vincenzo, and Paul DeCosmo. "Throughout our lives, our family has always welcomed everyone to come and have a meal, regardless of if it was neighbors,...
Local Residents File Complaints as Increased NOAA Air Traffic Impacts Amazon Deliveries
Immediately thrown into the proverbial local inane political inferno during her first week on the job, airport director Kris Hallstrand has been inundated with complaints from Polk County Amazon customers. Their complaints center on fears of delayed Amazon Prime deliveries as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ramps up their Hurricane Hunter flight activity in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) to evaluate the severity of what will likely become Hurricane Ian.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say
Officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
Rezoning approval could be end of local business
Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
Flatwoods Park home to tons of Florida's wildlife
In the heart of the New Tampa suburbs, you'll find a popular place for walkers, mountain bikers and everything in between, including Florida wildlife.
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
Florida Power & Light Transmission Line Project Approved
State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton issued a final order Thursday approving a Florida Power & Light plan to build an 80.5-mile transmission line from Okeechobee to DeSoto counties. The 230-kilovolt transmission line, which also received a sign-off in June from the
disneyfanatic.com
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida
A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Stole iPhone From Winter Haven Store Employee
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The man in the photo is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after he walked out of A&A Overstock in Winter Haven with an iPhone that didn’t belong to him. According to investigators, the crime occurred on September
