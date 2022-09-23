Immediately thrown into the proverbial local inane political inferno during her first week on the job, airport director Kris Hallstrand has been inundated with complaints from Polk County Amazon customers. Their complaints center on fears of delayed Amazon Prime deliveries as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ramps up their Hurricane Hunter flight activity in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) to evaluate the severity of what will likely become Hurricane Ian.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO