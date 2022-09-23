ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Non-profit organization collects bikes to refurbish, give away during the holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz hosted a bicycle collection in various locations across St. Petersburg on Saturday. It's the newest affiliate of the national non-profit thanks to the work of executive director Randy Hallier, who has a passion for cycling and helping children. He joined volunteers as the organization accepted used bicycles, tricycles and even scooters donated by people that just don't need them anymore.
What you should have in your hurricane emergency kit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Emergency crews recommend having your kits ready all hurricane-season long. However, if you still need to, they said now's the time to stock up before next week's developing Tropical Depression Nine. These items include:. Water (about a gallon per person for drinking use, another gallon...
Residential structure fire

Early this morning, #PCFR members were dispatched to a residential structure fire located in the unincorporated area of Lakeland, FL. Upon arrival, the vacant residence was fully engulfed in flames, so crews began working hard to gain control of the fire and prevent further damage. The responding units were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent any neighboring residences from catching on fire.
VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
Brothers bring a slice of Italy to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new market is bringing Italian delicacies to St. Petersburg. DeCosmo Italian Market is a dream come true for brothers Steven, Vincenzo, and Paul DeCosmo. "Throughout our lives, our family has always welcomed everyone to come and have a meal, regardless of if it was neighbors,...
Local Residents File Complaints as Increased NOAA Air Traffic Impacts Amazon Deliveries

Immediately thrown into the proverbial local inane political inferno during her first week on the job, airport director Kris Hallstrand has been inundated with complaints from Polk County Amazon customers. Their complaints center on fears of delayed Amazon Prime deliveries as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ramps up their Hurricane Hunter flight activity in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) to evaluate the severity of what will likely become Hurricane Ian.
Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open

In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.

