Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head. According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him. Randall Kriebel, 61, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of aggravated menacing. Hubbard police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North...
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife
A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
Lordstown prosecutor sentenced to one year probation after OVI incident, charges dismissed
Lordstown prosecutor and former Newton Falls Law Director, Andrew Joseph Fritz has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to amended charges stemming from an OVI arrest back in June. Fritz pled guilty to one count of Physical Control in Warren Municipal Court on Friday with his...
Oil City Man Accused of Punching His Wife in Front of Two Young Children
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was arrested for reportedly punching his wife in front of two young children during a domestic dispute on Monday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Michael Edward Beichner in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, September 19.
40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
PSP searching for attempted murder suspect, victim flown to hospital
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting where the victim was flown to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a report.
1 injured, 1 charged after motorcycle accident in Boardman
Part of Boardman-Canfield Road (Route 224) is blocked near Boardman Plaza in Boardman Saturday night after a motorcycle accident.
Grand jury indicts Youngstown woman accused of running over, stealing from 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman faces trial on nine criminal charges for allegedly running over a man, and killing him. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against 25-year-old Kasodah Davenport with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of a credit card.
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
PSP dispatched to local high school after phone call
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) New Castle was dispatched to a local high school Friday afternoon after a Safe2Say call.
Hours before he died, the Allegheny County Jail released an incarcerated man with intellectual disability from custody
Anthony Talotta, 57, died Wednesday at UPMC Mercy Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Allegheny County Jail. Talotta, diagnosed with autism and intellectual disability, was rushed from the jail’s mental health unit. The jail released him from its custody hours before his death. Talotta...
Former union steelworkers reunite 10 years after plant shutters
ough it's been 10 years since the doors of Republic Steel shut for good, some former employees and union members said their fight for the rights of the American Worker isn't over.
