ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest women living...
GREENVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head. According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him. Randall Kriebel, 61, is charged with felonious assault and two counts of aggravated menacing. Hubbard police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North...
HUBBARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife

A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Punching His Wife in Front of Two Young Children

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was arrested for reportedly punching his wife in front of two young children during a domestic dispute on Monday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Michael Edward Beichner in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, September 19.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Mercer
WFMJ.com

Grand jury indicts Youngstown woman accused of running over, stealing from 66-year-old man

A Youngstown woman faces trial on nine criminal charges for allegedly running over a man, and killing him. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against 25-year-old Kasodah Davenport with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of a credit card.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
CLARION, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy