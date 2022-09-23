ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New California law bans employers from marijuana screening

By Lindsey Peña
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItbT3_0i6j6vCD00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At Hikei Modern Cannabis in southeast San Diego, there are all kinds of products, and all of them are legal, but manager Nikki Eck says there's still a major stigma around it.

"To the point where people definitely like want discreet deliveries and don't want their neighbors to know."

She says some people are especially worried about their employers finding out, but this week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that could change that.

"This is a big step." Jessica McElfresh is a criminal defense attorney specializing in cannabis law. She says there's been a push for a law like this for years.

"In 13 years I've gotten hundreds of calls from people who were denied a job even when they disclosed it up front it didn't make a difference that it was medical."

AB 2188 would apply to any cannabis use, medical or recreational. It would prohibit employers from discriminating against "a person in hiring, termination, or any term or condition of employment" based on "the person's use of cannabis off the job and away from the workplace."

In other words, employers would be banned from screening for marijuana use ahead of hiring or firing someone for use outside of work.

"For the first time after 13 years of people calling me upset because they were denied a job upset because they were laid off from a job. Now we can at least point to something for some percentage of people."

Some percentage because there are exceptions, mainly for people in the building and construction trades, and those working in jobs that require federal background checks.

But those in the cannabis industry say this is a big step. "I mean people drink off the job so I don't see necessarily how smoking would be any different from that. As long as it's not affecting what you do in your workplace I don't see why there would be any problems with what people do.

The law goes into effect in 2024.

Comments / 10

JB Anderson
2d ago

wow ! prejudice and discrimination against cancer ,glocoma,and people with eating disorders ,anxiety etc. I pray that you never get any of the problems that marijuana has done for millions of people . to deny someone of medication that works,without harmful side or unwanted side effects .

Reply
3
Related
KTLA

Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#California Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hikei Modern Cannabis
arizonasuntimes.com

Democrats Pivot on Law and Order as Soft-on-Crime Liberals Assaulted, Burglarized

Democrats’ virtual 180 on the issue of crime — a journey from supporting the “defund the police” movement to espousing tougher law enforcement — has been accentuated by a striking pattern in recent months: prominent liberals being mugged, sometimes quite literally, by the harsh reality of rising crime as victims themselves.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California inflation relief checks almost on its way

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Those long-promised stimulus payments for Californians are about to start flowing, adding $10 billion in purchasing power to consumer wallets. Individuals making less than $250,000 a year, or a half million dollars as a couple, will get a stimulus check for $200 to $1050. The exact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
sandiegocountynews.com

Sheriff’s Dept. warns public of phone scammers posing as deputies

San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff’s Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about it.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Oil company is buying out Kern Co. homes. Some residents are blaming Newsom’s latest laws for forcing them from home.

Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The town is in the center of a large oil-producing region that Berry Petroleum is trying to buy out.
KERN COUNTY, CA
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy