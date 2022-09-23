Read full article on original website
Related
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Anonymous DHS employees call on Biden to fire inspector general
A group of anonymous employees at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging President Biden to fire DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. Why it matters: Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been swept up in controversy since facing allegations of a cover-up in his office's investigation into deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service messages. Several Democrats have called on him to step down from his position.
NARA withholding Mar-a-Lago search records to protect DOJ's "ongoing work"
The National Archives and Records Administration says the Department of Justice has asked the agency to not share information related to the Mar-a-Lago probe "to protect the integrity of DOJ’s ongoing work." Driving the news: In a letter dated Thursday, acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall responded to questions from...
DeSantis swamps Crist on TV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The biggest midterm test for MAGA Republicans
Democrats’ chances of beating the GOP in Arizona, a key swing state in the midterms, are growing. The Cook Political Report last week moved the Arizona senate race from its “toss up” category to "leans Democratic." Arizona Republicans nominated MAGA-aligned candidates in races across the state. Plus,...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Former Pence aide: Trump's declassification claim "absurd"
Former President Trump’s claim this week that presidents can declassify documents “even by thinking about it” did not square with former vice president Mike Pence’s top aide. Driving the news: Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, called Trump’s assertion "absurd” in an interview with CBS...
Providers hit Biden admin with new surprise billing court challenge
Providers are once again challenging the Biden administration on the surprise billing law and the method for deciding who picks up the tab in disputes over out-of-network care. The big picture: Almost 10 months after the law protecting patients from unexpected medical bills took effect, key details have yet to...
White House unloads on Lindsey Graham's abortion ban
Democrats are stepping up efforts to portray Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week nationwide abortion ban as a de facto criminalization of certain forms of reproductive health care. Driving the news: The White House's Gender Policy Council said in a memo obtained by Axios that the ban would "create a nationwide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. gives Ukraine $457 million in civilian security aid
The U.S. will give Ukraine $457 million in aid to help support its law enforcement and criminal justice agencies throughout Russia's invasion of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Why it matters: Part of the new assistance will go toward the Ukrainian government's efforts to document, investigate...
White House announces $1.5 billion to curb opioid crisis
The Biden administration is giving $1.5 billion in funding to states and territories to help curb the U.S. opioid crisis, the White House said Friday. Why it matters: Deaths from overdoses hit a new record of more than 107,000 throughout the 12-month period ending in December 2021, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Biden administration to introduce new transparency rule for airline fees
President Biden is slated to announce a new rule on Monday that will require airline and travel websites to disclose upfront any additional fees when displaying ticket prices. Why it matters: The new rule would require these websites to display additional fees — such as for checked luggage, seat selection and flight changes — the first time the airfare price is displayed, according to a Department of Transportation press release.
World Bank president declines calls to step down
World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that he will not resign, less than one day after Axios reported that Biden administration officials may try to oust him. The big picture: Malpass apologized for remarks he made this week when he would not answer whether climate change was caused by humans. "I don't know — I'm not a scientist," he said during the event, sparking international furor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City declined comment.
These are the GOP election deniers on Michigan's ballot
Michigan is among 25 states that will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
U.S. expands internet access in Iran as government cracks down on protests
The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced it would allow tech companies to expand internet access in Iran in the wake of a government crackdown on protests and internet availability. Why it matters: Iran's restrictions could prevent Iranians who are protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in...
House Republicans pull ads from Ohio Trump district
House Republicans have withdrawn their advertising for Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, a MAGA-aligned candidate who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, Axios has learned. What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0