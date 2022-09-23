ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Anonymous DHS employees call on Biden to fire inspector general

A group of anonymous employees at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is urging President Biden to fire DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari. Why it matters: Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been swept up in controversy since facing allegations of a cover-up in his office's investigation into deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service messages. Several Democrats have called on him to step down from his position.
POTUS
Axios

DeSantis swamps Crist on TV

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

The biggest midterm test for MAGA Republicans

Democrats’ chances of beating the GOP in Arizona, a key swing state in the midterms, are growing. The Cook Political Report last week moved the Arizona senate race from its “toss up” category to "leans Democratic." Arizona Republicans nominated MAGA-aligned candidates in races across the state. Plus,...
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Former Pence aide: Trump's declassification claim "absurd"

Former President Trump’s claim this week that presidents can declassify documents “even by thinking about it” did not square with former vice president Mike Pence’s top aide. Driving the news: Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, called Trump’s assertion "absurd” in an interview with CBS...
POTUS
Axios

Providers hit Biden admin with new surprise billing court challenge

Providers are once again challenging the Biden administration on the surprise billing law and the method for deciding who picks up the tab in disputes over out-of-network care. The big picture: Almost 10 months after the law protecting patients from unexpected medical bills took effect, key details have yet to...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

White House unloads on Lindsey Graham's abortion ban

Democrats are stepping up efforts to portray Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week nationwide abortion ban as a de facto criminalization of certain forms of reproductive health care. Driving the news: The White House's Gender Policy Council said in a memo obtained by Axios that the ban would "create a nationwide...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

U.S. gives Ukraine $457 million in civilian security aid

The U.S. will give Ukraine $457 million in aid to help support its law enforcement and criminal justice agencies throughout Russia's invasion of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. Why it matters: Part of the new assistance will go toward the Ukrainian government's efforts to document, investigate...
POLITICS
Axios

White House announces $1.5 billion to curb opioid crisis

The Biden administration is giving $1.5 billion in funding to states and territories to help curb the U.S. opioid crisis, the White House said Friday. Why it matters: Deaths from overdoses hit a new record of more than 107,000 throughout the 12-month period ending in December 2021, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
POTUS
Axios

Biden administration to introduce new transparency rule for airline fees

President Biden is slated to announce a new rule on Monday that will require airline and travel websites to disclose upfront any additional fees when displaying ticket prices. Why it matters: The new rule would require these websites to display additional fees — such as for checked luggage, seat selection and flight changes — the first time the airfare price is displayed, according to a Department of Transportation press release.
POTUS
Axios

World Bank president declines calls to step down

World Bank President David Malpass said Friday that he will not resign, less than one day after Axios reported that Biden administration officials may try to oust him. The big picture: Malpass apologized for remarks he made this week when he would not answer whether climate change was caused by humans. "I don't know — I'm not a scientist," he said during the event, sparking international furor.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas City declined comment.
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

These are the GOP election deniers on Michigan's ballot

Michigan is among 25 states that will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

House Republicans pull ads from Ohio Trump district

House Republicans have withdrawn their advertising for Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, a MAGA-aligned candidate who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, Axios has learned. What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar...
OHIO STATE
Axios

