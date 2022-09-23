ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Squeezes By No. 23 Ohio State 2-0

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (8-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took down No. 23 Ohio State (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) 2-0 Sunday afternoon. After a difficult first half for the Nittany Lions, late goals from Mackenzie Allessie and Jenna Punch earned the win. Penn State has now won seven consecutive...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Moves To No. 11 In AP Top 25 Poll

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Penn State Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions got it done unlike many other top-25 teams this week. As a result, James Franklin and Co. moved to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: September 25, 2022

Liam Butts' goal pushed the Nittany Lions to victory in his return to play. No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Squeezes By No. 23 Ohio State 2-0 The Nittany Lions defense held together in a tight rivalry matchup. Football. Penn State Football Moves To No. 11 In AP Top 25...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Central Michigan

Another week, another win for Penn State football. Despite some brief struggles, the Nittany Lions easily handled Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 win over the Chippewas at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. James Franklin’s squad even jumped up three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll following the win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Central Michigan

It was a great week to go 1-0. In case you missed it, Penn State football overpowered Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 victory. Despite an iffy first half, the Nittany Lions stood tall for a second-half shutout of the Chippewas that included sacks, fumbles, and more. Our photographers...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Defense's 'Havoc Plays' Overshadow Weak Second Quarter Against Central Michigan

On the heels of its tone-setting display against Auburn in week three, Penn State’s defense entered another flashy performance in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan – two interceptions, a pair of fumbles, and a couple of sacks. But when the team exited the first half in a 14-14 deadlock with the Chippewas, the energy in Beaver Stadium was a negative one.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State's Post-Central Michigan Report Card

A win is a win, and No. 11 Penn State football has four of them to boot now. After a slightly sluggish but ultimately inconsequential outing against Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will head into Big Ten play with considerable momentum. Despite a scary second-quarter performance, Penn State got the job done against the Chippewas and added a tally to its win column.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 9 Penn State Women's Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Big Ten Opener

No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overpowered Indiana (7-6, 0-1 Big Ten) to preserve its undefeated season on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions made it look easy against the Hoosiers in a sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) thanks to big contributions from outside hitters Kashuana Williams and Zoe Weatherington.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Barney Amor Continues To Play Key Role In Penn State's Success

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Penn State got it done in the end. The Nittany Lions escaped Beaver Stadium with a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon. Most of the units did enough for the blue and white to pull out the victory but still didn’t have their best stuff, except for Penn State punter Barney Amor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Weathers Pass Game Inconsistencies In Central Michigan Win

The Sean Clifford experience was on full display in No. 14 Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback, whose career in blue and white has been largely defined by ups and downs, had the inconsistency bug bite him again Saturday. But, despite an ugly offensive stretch toward the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions weathered the storm and walked away 1-0, which is easier said than done.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Shuts Down Michigan State 4-0

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (4-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Friday night by a comfortable margin of 4-0. Four different players recorded goals for the Nittany Lions, as the team spread the love offensively while maintaining defensive control. Head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss’...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Crumbl Cookies To Open State College Location September 30

Crumbl Cookies is set to open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 30. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank. Crumbl Cookies’ new storefront is off of North Atherton Street and about 10 minutes from campus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Grabs Lunch In State College

Who had “Mark Zuckerberg cameo” on their Central Michigan weekend bingo card?. It appears the CEO of Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) flew into Happy Valley for a quick stop Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg flew into either the University Park or Bellefonte airport around noon after taking...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

