greatergc.com
GCCC sophomore chosen as Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen
Heidy Aguilar, Garden City Community College sophomore, was recently selected Miss Garden City Fiesta Queen during the 2022 Fiesta Scholarship Pageant on September 9. This annual scholarship pageant is sponsored by the Garden City Mexican Fiesta and crowns a title holder who has a passion for education, culture, community, and Garden City.
greatergc.com
‘Slacker Mascots’ artwork on display at Mercer Gallery
Kansas counter-culture artist Derek Goon’s series of illustrations titled “Slacker Mascots” is on display now through Oct. 14 at Mercer Gallery on the Garden City Community College campus. This group of works explores various themes that Goon often thinks about as both a Midwesterner and a secondary...
greatergc.com
State Treasurer Rogers presents check to GC Achieve
On September 21, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers presented Lucas Sullivan, Garden City Achieve principal, and Deanna Clark, English teacher, a check for $2,500 as a winning school in the Choose My School Supply Drive through the State Treasurer’s office. Clark nominated the school for the promotion. Winners were...
Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry
A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
derbyathletics.com
Derby Falls in Second Round
A dismal performance by the Panthers this afternoon as they never seemed to be in the game. Garden City outworked Derby throughout the entire game forcing the Panthers to have to chase any chance at scoring. The best chance for Derby came late in the second frame but it was touched just enough by the Garden City keeper to push it off the crossbar.
33-year-old jailed for stabbing student in Kan. school parking lot
FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the motive for a stabbing outside Dodge City High School and have made an arrest. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of the stabbing of a high school student reported to the School Resource Officer, according to a media release.
KWCH.com
Garden City police seek help to locate 2 missing teens
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police are asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Aida Yaneth Yaxcal-Rax and 16-year-old Blanca Elizabeth Choc Coc. Police said the families of the teens have not heard from them and are concerned about their welfare. The girls are cousins but reportedly left on separate occasions, according to GCPD.
Dodge City student stabbed in possible road rage incident
Note: This story has been changed to reflect an update from the Dodge City Police Department about the suspect’s age. DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A student was stabbed in the hand in the parking lot at Dodge City High School Thursday morning. Police say it appears to have started as a possible road rage […]
