Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, September 24th, 2022

It’s Saturday! What are you doing? Here are several suggestions on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. The icon. The two passenger DeLorean of the 1980’s, Hollywood famous for its starring role in the “BACK TO THE FUTURE” movie trilogy. The stainless-steel sports car is back. It’s different. One of the few places in the world where you can see for yourself is the Petersen Automotive Museum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to hear the LA Phil play Mozart and Orbón with Dudamel

The internationally renowned LA Phil orchestra, led by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel has a special program next week that includes pieces by Mozart as well as Cuban composer Julian Orbón. And of course it takes place in the breathtaking Walt Disney Concert Hall downtown. Tickets are on sale now at LAPhil.com. Our partners at the LA Phil are furnishing tickets to this show for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text MOZART, DUDAMEL or LAPHIL to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see and hear Mozart and Orbon with Dudamel this Friday, September 30th at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Message and data rates apply. The program shows off the LA Phil as an ensemble and also highlights talented soloists from the orchestra. It will be an amazing night of music. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA.com

4th annual Downtown Manhattan Beach Car show

Cars took over Manhattan Beach Sunday for the 4th annual Downtown Manhattan Beach Car show. Last year’s event saw more than 200 cars lining the streets on Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Manhattan Avenue, according to the event website. The car show is presented in partnership between the Manhattan Beach...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

2 men shot, killed in Montecito Heights

Police were investigating a double-fatal shooting in Montecito Heights Sunday night. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Homer Street. Two men who were found suffering from gunshot wounds both died at the scene, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Randy’s Donuts collaborates with Inglewood-based sunglass company

Donuts and sunglasses. Name a better duo. Randy’s Donuts and Goodr Sunglasses, an active shades company based in Inglewood, collaborated to make a custom pair of sunglasses inspired by the iconic donut shop. The sunglasses featured the Randy’s Donuts logo across the Circle G frames and comes with a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Karen Bass
Gloria Allred
KTLA.com

Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California

A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Preview of Pacific Wine & Food Classic 2022

The countdown to the 2022 Pacific Wine & Food Classic is on. The award-winning event returns to Newport Beach on Oct. 1, and three participants joined us live with a preview. Visit the event’s website for more information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Manzanita Fire closes SR 330 in San Bernardino County

Firefighters are battling a 50-acre blaze in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon. The Manzanita Fire is burning close to State Route 330 near Middle Passing Lane, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. The fire began at about 3:35 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials. The highway is...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Man, 21, dead after vehicle crashes into ravine in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a ravine in Calabasas Saturday afternoon, but after some investigating, officials believe the fatal crash took place a day or two before. The call came in just after 4 p.m., and deputies headed to...
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA.com

Video: Man stabs car in Norco road-rage incident

A road rage incident on the 15 Freeway turned violent on Norco surface streets after a driver got out of his car with what appeared to be a knife. The confrontation happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a man named Carlos, who witnessed the event with his girlfriend.
NORCO, CA

