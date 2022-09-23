Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus
Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
International Business Times
Pakistani Rupee Opens Slightly Firmer, Markets Await New Finance Minister
The Pakistani rupee opened slightly stronger on Monday as market participants awaited the announcement of a new finance minister, at a time when the country grapples with economic turmoil worsened by devastating floods. The rupee opened at 239.65 to a dollar and gained around 1% in the opening session, the...
International Business Times
UK PM Truss Under Fire As Pound Sinks
The government of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday came under pressure after the pound hit a record low against the dollar following last week's huge tax-cutting budget. The main opposition Labour party lambasted Truss for the massive spending plans, which some economists warn could further fuel inflation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
International Business Times
U.S. Official Rules Out Secondary Sanctions For Russian Oil Price Cap
A U.S. Treasury official has ruled out secondary sanctions to enforce a price cap mechanism on Russian oil exports despite a proposal last week by U.S. senators. Democratic and Republican senators last week proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen the price cap aimed at capping Russia's oil revenues while minimising the impact on global markets and prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canada lifts COVID-19 travel, border restrictions: What it means for Michiganders
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are coming to an end. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be no more vaccine or testing requirements, and there will be no enforced masking on planes. For Detroiters, who live just minutes from the border, this marks the end of an era. ...
How a Big-Talking Crypto Mogul Became an International Fugitive
In April of this year, Do Kwon was on top of the world. The cryptocurrency he created, Luna, was worth billions of dollars; its novel algorithm was the talk of the tech world. Kwon racked up hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, where his fans referred to themselves as “Lunatics.” Kwon was so besotted with the technology he named his daughter Luna.On Sunday, the crypto world’s golden boy was added to Interpol’s most wanted list.The story of how Kwon went from a high-powered startup founder to international fugitive starts in 2018, when he founded his doomed company, TerraForm Labs....
International Business Times
Droughts, Ukraine War Push Global Grain Stocks Toward Worrying Decade Low
The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions...
International Business Times
Brazilian First Lady, From The Shadows To The Front Lines
Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro used to keep a low profile, but she has become a key agent for her husband's reelection bid, thanks to oratory worthy of an evangelical preacher. Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo, 40, and Jair Bolsonaro, 27 years her senior, met in 2007 in Congress, where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
In China, Home Buyers Occupy Their 'Rotting', Unfinished Properties
For six months, home for Ms. Xu has been a room in a high-rise apartment in the southern Chinese city of Guilin that she bought three years ago, attracted by brochures touting its riverfront views and the city's clean air. Her living conditions, however, are far from those promised: unpainted...
International Business Times
Ukraine Receives Advanced Surface-To-Air Missile System From US
In a first public acknowledgment, President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine will receive the sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from the U.S., a system that Kyiv has been seeking for a long time. "We absolutely need the United States to show leadership and give Ukraine the air...
Comments / 0