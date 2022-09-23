ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus

Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Pakistani Rupee Opens Slightly Firmer, Markets Await New Finance Minister

The Pakistani rupee opened slightly stronger on Monday as market participants awaited the announcement of a new finance minister, at a time when the country grapples with economic turmoil worsened by devastating floods. The rupee opened at 239.65 to a dollar and gained around 1% in the opening session, the...
WORLD
International Business Times

UK PM Truss Under Fire As Pound Sinks

The government of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday came under pressure after the pound hit a record low against the dollar following last week's huge tax-cutting budget. The main opposition Labour party lambasted Truss for the massive spending plans, which some economists warn could further fuel inflation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. Official Rules Out Secondary Sanctions For Russian Oil Price Cap

A U.S. Treasury official has ruled out secondary sanctions to enforce a price cap mechanism on Russian oil exports despite a proposal last week by U.S. senators. Democratic and Republican senators last week proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen the price cap aimed at capping Russia's oil revenues while minimising the impact on global markets and prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Britain#Conservative Party#Oil And Gas#Uk#The Bank Of England#Eu#British#Barclays
TheDailyBeast

How a Big-Talking Crypto Mogul Became an International Fugitive

In April of this year, Do Kwon was on top of the world. The cryptocurrency he created, Luna, was worth billions of dollars; its novel algorithm was the talk of the tech world. Kwon racked up hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, where his fans referred to themselves as “Lunatics.” Kwon was so besotted with the technology he named his daughter Luna.On Sunday, the crypto world’s golden boy was added to Interpol’s most wanted list.The story of how Kwon went from a high-powered startup founder to international fugitive starts in 2018, when he founded his doomed company, TerraForm Labs....
MARKETS
International Business Times

Droughts, Ukraine War Push Global Grain Stocks Toward Worrying Decade Low

The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Brazilian First Lady, From The Shadows To The Front Lines

Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro used to keep a low profile, but she has become a key agent for her husband's reelection bid, thanks to oratory worthy of an evangelical preacher. Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo, 40, and Jair Bolsonaro, 27 years her senior, met in 2007 in Congress, where...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
International Business Times

In China, Home Buyers Occupy Their 'Rotting', Unfinished Properties

For six months, home for Ms. Xu has been a room in a high-rise apartment in the southern Chinese city of Guilin that she bought three years ago, attracted by brochures touting its riverfront views and the city's clean air. Her living conditions, however, are far from those promised: unpainted...
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Ukraine Receives Advanced Surface-To-Air Missile System From US

In a first public acknowledgment, President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine will receive the sophisticated National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from the U.S., a system that Kyiv has been seeking for a long time. "We absolutely need the United States to show leadership and give Ukraine the air...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy