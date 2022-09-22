ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Health First Trauma Surgeon Dr. Scott Zenoni Thanks Foundation for Lifelike ‘Trauma HAL’, Delivers Life-Saving Lessons During Disaster Drill

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Running toward a fiery or gristly accident takes valor, but saving a life takes training, and such a scenario is hard to simulate. Now, with the help of a large grant from the Health First Foundation, exercises such as the one at Space Coast Regional Airport last year have gotten a bit more lifelike.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Volusia County, health alert issued for residents as some may become ill

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Volusia County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert Friday due to human cases being confirmed. The DOH said due to the human cases of West Nile Virus being found in Volusia County, there is now heightened concern that additional residents will become ill. The DOH is advising residents in the county to "Drain and Cover" as a way to protect themselves from the virus.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Brevard Recovery Festival

The Brevard Prevention Coalition invites you to join us for our First Annual Brevard Recovery Fest. This FREE event features food, entertainment, vendors, kids zones, inspirational stories, and resources for mental health and addiction.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Health
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Rockledge, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Bananas#Aging#Disease Foundation#Americans#Management Of Parkinson#Www Parkinson Org New
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WESH

FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard

WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy