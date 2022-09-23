ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God’s Pit Crew sending supplies to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico

By Kylie Kidd
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — God’s Pit Crew is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista, and Faith Christian Academy to pack blessing buckets to help the survivors of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

God’s Pit Crew says the blessing buckets will be filled with non-perishable food, first aid supplies, hygiene items, a Bible and a handwritten note. Then partner organization, Convoy of Hope will bring the buckets to Puerto Rico. God’s Pit Crew says they are planning to send at least 1,000 and up to 2,500 Blessing Buckets to the survivors.

Feeding SWVA takes action during Hunger Action month to minimize food insecurity

Buckets will be packed at a mobile event at Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical in Alta Vista on Friday September 23 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“We are excited and grateful to our wonderful partners at Moore’s for taking the time to assemble these Blessing Buckets. They are desperately needed for relief for Puerto Rico. The buckets provide emergency supplies, along with emotional and spiritual encouragement when people need it the most,” says Blessing Bucket Director Julie Burnett.

God’s Pit Crew says the buckets will also help to restock their supply that are distributed when disaster strikes.

