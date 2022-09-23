Habitat for Humanity celebrated three new homes in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County (HFHGCC) celebrated three of their newest homeowners and dedicated their homes on Wednesday, September 22.

The three homes, located in Bellefonte, mark more than 70 families placed in a Habitat home in Centre County. HFHGCC celebrated not only homeowners having safe and affordable housing but also the community that has come together to make this home a reality.

Volunteers gave over 8,000 hours of their time and talent and the future homeowners have each put over 350 hours of their own sweat equity into the home. Community partners have volunteered on the building site and provided donations and financial support.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate our hard-working homeowners and the entire community that has made these houses become a home,” Stephanie Fost, HFHGCC’s Executive Director, said. “From the design phase to spreading grass seed, Centre County volunteers, businesses and organizations have been there to make a dream come true.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County, is the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, was incorporated in 1983 as a non-profit builder of affordable homes in partnership with income-qualified families, community volunteers, and local businesses.

For more information about the group and its projects, you can visit the Habitat for Humanity Greater Centre County website .

