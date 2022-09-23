ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Habitat for Humanity celebrated three new homes in Centre County

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cifqh_0i6isBZj00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County (HFHGCC) celebrated three of their newest homeowners and dedicated their homes on Wednesday, September 22.

The three homes, located in Bellefonte, mark more than 70 families placed in a Habitat home in Centre County. HFHGCC celebrated not only homeowners having safe and affordable housing but also the community that has come together to make this home a reality.

Volunteers gave over 8,000 hours of their time and talent and the future homeowners have each put over 350 hours of their own sweat equity into the home. Community partners have volunteered on the building site and provided donations and financial support.

Third annual Adam Zook Memorial Run taking place Saturday

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate our hard-working homeowners and the entire community that has made these houses become a home,” Stephanie Fost, HFHGCC’s Executive Director, said. “From the design phase to spreading grass seed, Centre County volunteers, businesses and organizations have been there to make a dream come true.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County, is the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, was incorporated in 1983 as a non-profit builder of affordable homes in partnership with income-qualified families, community volunteers, and local businesses.

Habitat and the Centre County community to date, have built, renovated or repaired homes in partnership with more than 70 families. We work to build affordable homes, better lives, stronger families, and safer communities through partnerships with people and organizations throughout Centre County.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the group and its projects, you can visit the Habitat for Humanity Greater Centre County website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Centre County, PA
City
Home, PA
Bellefonte, PA
Society
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Bellefonte, PA
Government
Centre County, PA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Volunteers#Local News#Hfhgcc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy