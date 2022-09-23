ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday.

A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday to a settlement of a class-action suit that blamed All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains Pipeline, L.P. for the May 2015 spill off the Santa Barbara coast.

The corroded undersea pipeline ruptured north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles. All American Pipeline later estimated that 142,800 gallons spilled.

It was the worst California coastal oil spill since 1969. It blackened popular beaches for miles, killing or fouling hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurting tourism and fishing.

“Due to failed maintenance and extensive pipeline corrosion, the pipeline ruptured and spilled, devastating the fishing industry and soiling coastal properties from Santa Barbara County to Los Angeles County,” said a press statement from the law firms that filed the suit.

People who believe they may be entitled to some of the money have until Oct. 31 to submit claims.

The companies didn’t admit liability in the settlement agreement, which was reached in May following seven years of legal wrangling.

Federal inspectors found that Plains had made several preventable errors, failed to quickly detect the pipeline rupture and responded too slowly as oil flowed toward the ocean.

Plains apologized for the spill and paid for the costly cleanup. In 2020, Plains agreed to pay $60 million to the federal government to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. It also agreed to bring its nationwide pipeline system into compliance with federal safety laws.

Plains has applied for permission to build a new pipeline but it is facing an uphill battle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or panhandle regions, he said. “We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor of the nation’s most populous state, facing a little known and underfunded Republican challenger one year after defeating a recall attempt. With little pressure at home, Newsom has been looking elsewhere to spend some of the $23 million he has in his campaign account. So far, he has bought TV ads in Florida urging people to move to California, newspaper ads in Texas decrying the state’s lax gun laws, and billboards in seven conservative states — including Texas — urging women to come to California if they need an abortion. Now, Newsom is scheduled to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, billed as a talk “on what the nation’s most populous state can teach the other 49 — including (Texas).”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on Friday, which he declared “Native American Day” in California. The University of California’s Hastings College of the Law will be known as the College of the Law, San Francisco. The school’s graduates include former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The school was founded in 1878 by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court who helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County to kill and enslave members of the Yuki Indian tribe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Industry
The Associated Press

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy returned to court Monday for a civil trial seeking monetary damages from the Georgia county that employs her after a federal judge ruled her bosses illegally denied the deputy health coverage for gender reassignment surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange wants a jury to award her damages for emotional distress, attorney fees and repayment of more than $10,000 in out-of-pocket medical costs she incurred because Houston County excluded surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan. U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county’s refusal to cover Lange’s prescribed gender reassignment treatments amounted to illegal sex discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Treadwell’s order cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn’t fire an employee for being transgender. He also found it undisputed that Lange’s surgery was “medically necessary.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Conservative outlet sues for Wisconsin parole records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin news outlet sued the Wisconsin Parole Commission on Monday, alleging that it has refused to comply with open records requests made earlier this year. Wisconsin Right Now has been publishing a series of articles highlighting violent offenders who have received parole under...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Beaches#Fishing Industry#All American Pipeline#L P#Plains Pipeline
The Associated Press

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places were dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said. Twenty people face state charges of animal cruelty and dogfighting, authorities said. Investigators also seized about 30 guns and $40,000 in cash, prosecutors said.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Women survive mountain lion attack on Utah mountain trail

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the women closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on leg, she said. They were able to get away and down the mountain after the uninjured woman threw a rock at the mountain lion. The woman’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, Jolley said. Wildlife officials later found the mountain lion they believe was the one in the attack and euthanized the animal.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Remains found amid search for SC man missing since July

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday. It’s unclear whether the skeletal remains found in Georgetown are those of Wesley Blake. Georgetown police and a volunteer group on Saturday had renewed the search for Blake, who was last seen walking on a Georgetown street on July 29.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Associated Press

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center in the hotly contested campaign. Dr. Rebecca Kurth in New York City wrote in a four-page letter that she found the 62-year-old heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity to be in “excellent health” in an annual checkup Thursday. The letter noted that Oz has a total cholesterol level that is “borderline elevated” but can be addressed by diet, and referenced that in 2010 he had a polyp -- a growth that sometimes can become cancerous -- removed from his colon. An electrocardiogram — a test that records electrical signals in the heart to detect heart problems — he had Thursday came out normal. “Your examination is healthy, and the blood tests are favorable,” Kurth wrote. She recommended no medication.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Review: A Montana private detective faces two mysteries

“Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur) Former police officer turned Montana private detective Cassie Dewell has two bizarre mysteries on her hands. First off, a wealthy matron who’d been bilked by a conman needs her help — not to find the conman but locate the private eye she originally hired to solve the case. The last time the woman heard from him, he was hot on the scammer’s trail, but now he seems to have disappeared. Tracing the private eye’s steps, Dewell soon learns the conman has victimized at least a half-dozen women. Next up, hundreds of people are searching for a chest full of gems and gold that has been hidden somewhere in the mountain west. Clues to its location are contained in a poem posted in a local bar. The man behind the game anonymously contacts Dewell and offers her $25,000 if she can discover his identity. His name would all but give away the treasure’s location, he says, and he doesn’t want the game to end that way. He wants to make sure he has covered his tracks.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri, authorities said. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that an Ozark police officer tried to stop a car early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired but the driver fled. The officer did not pursue the car but relayed information to other officers. The dead were identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri. The car was later seen near Highlandville in Christian County and a pursuit began when the driver did not stop. After the vehicle attempted to run over a deputy, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy performed a maneuver that forced the vehicle to stop, according to the statement.
OZARK, MO
The Associated Press

Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after spending $28.6 billion in state taxes and fees in the 2022 budget year. Total state general fund receipts rose a whopping 22%. Even after filling its rainy day fund to the legal maximum, Georgia has $6.58 billion in “unreserved, undesignated” surplus — cash that leaders can spend however they want. Some money is already spoken for, with the state likely to transfer more than $1 billion to pay for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. That would make up for the state’s decision in March to waive its gasoline tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and its diesel tax of 32.6 cents per gallon. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly extended the tax breaks since then, a move lawmakers must ratify when they return in January.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:. (four, zero, five; FB: three) (seven, nine, two, zero; FB: three)
LOTTERY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy