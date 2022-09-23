Read full article on original website
Related
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
How a Big-Talking Crypto Mogul Became an International Fugitive
In April of this year, Do Kwon was on top of the world. The cryptocurrency he created, Luna, was worth billions of dollars; its novel algorithm was the talk of the tech world. Kwon racked up hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, where his fans referred to themselves as “Lunatics.” Kwon was so besotted with the technology he named his daughter Luna.On Sunday, the crypto world’s golden boy was added to Interpol’s most wanted list.The story of how Kwon went from a high-powered startup founder to international fugitive starts in 2018, when he founded his doomed company, TerraForm Labs....
Canada lifts COVID-19 travel, border restrictions: What it means for Michiganders
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are coming to an end. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be no more vaccine or testing requirements, and there will be no enforced masking on planes. For Detroiters, who live just minutes from the border, this marks the end of an era. ...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0