City Council Hands Over Public Housing Land to Professional Sports Team with No Plan for Addressing Long Unmet Affordable Housing Needs

LINCOLN SQUARE — A measure that would have blocked aldermen from having second jobs that could conflict with their positions was instead stalled this week. The measure, which has been pushed by a Lincoln Square Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), would block City Council members from holding second jobs that conflict with their aldermanic responsibilities. But, at the council’s meeting Wednesday, it was sent to the rules committee — often a killing blow to proposed legislation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO