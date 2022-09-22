ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Hands Over Public Housing Land to Professional Sports Team with No Plan for Addressing Long Unmet Affordable Housing Needs

blockclubchicago.org

Single-Family Homes Coming To Vacant City-Owned Lots In North Lawndale

NORTH LAWNDALE — City Council voted Wednesday to rezone 16 city-owned vacant lots in North Lawndale that will eventually be redeveloped as affordable single-family homes. The initiative is part of a larger city partnership with the Lawndale Christian Development Center and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives to expand affordable homeownership options in the neighborhood.
Should Aldermen Be Allowed To Have 2nd Jobs That Conflict With Their Office? A Proposal To Ban It Stalls

LINCOLN SQUARE — A measure that would have blocked aldermen from having second jobs that could conflict with their positions was instead stalled this week. The measure, which has been pushed by a Lincoln Square Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), would block City Council members from holding second jobs that conflict with their aldermanic responsibilities. But, at the council’s meeting Wednesday, it was sent to the rules committee — often a killing blow to proposed legislation.
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be 'Another Blank Wall On Ashland,' Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
Lightfoot Leading Delegation On Trip To Mexico City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Mayor Lightfoot will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on a five-day...
'Deceptive' Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It's Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer

CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
50 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build two homes in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO - Give more than 50 volunteers one full day on Chicago's South Side and watch what they can build. Baird & Warner real estate partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build houses in West Pullman and the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods. Work on Friday included everything from framing and...
