Magnitude 4.5 earthquake briefly shakes Tokyo buildings

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 briefly struck the southern part of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Friday, authorities said, shaking buildings in Tokyo.

Ibaraki is in the Kanto region of Japan's main island of Honshu that includes the greater Tokyo area. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

