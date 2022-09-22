One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!

