Read full article on original website
Related
dogsbestlife.com
10 tips to leash train an older dog
How would you feel walking in a crowded vet clinic, and suddenly, your legs get tied up by nothing but your dog leash? You will undoubtedly be embarrassed, but it is your fault anyway. Why? You failed to teach your dog the primary leash skills. Whether your canine friend is...
msn.com
Moment Dog Tries To Prevent Owner Packing Suitcase for College Goes Viral
An adorable video of a spaniel sitting in its owners suitcase has delighted TikTok users, with one person writing "Oh my god my heart." In the video, posted by @louisamillie and viewed over 1.6 million times, the cute dog can be seen sitting on top on her suitcase furiously wagging its tail, while the text reads "packing for uni," with the caption "she's coming with me xoxo."
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
WNYT
Dog abandoned on side of Queensbury road
An animal shelter in Queensbury is asking for your help. They are trying to find the owners of a dog who was left on the side of the road. The dog’s name is Baloo. He was found abandoned and in bad condition. NewsChannel 13 learned the SPCA of Upstate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't Wake Your Pet from a Nightmare and Other Pet Dreaming Tips from an Animal Behaviorist
World Dream Day is September 25, and this isn't just a holiday for humans to celebrate. Research shows that cats and dogs dream too. To help make World Dream Day the best it can be for pets, PEOPLE interviewed certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Carley Faughn, Ph.D., CAAB, who works with Best Friends Animal Society — a leading animal rescue organization in the work to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025.
WATCH: Four Bears Break Into Pennsylvania Home, Clean Out the Fridge
Four hungry bears were caught on camera recently as they ransacked a Pennsylvania home, clearing out the fridge almost completely. The group was led by a momma bear as her three cubs followed close behind. Initially, the rambunctious four had a hard time opening the front door to the lake home. However, as the jaw-dropping footage shows, the wild animals were able to soon find their way into the house.
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet With His Fluffy Features
"it's like someone just painted a golden retriever in rottie colours," one user said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
Explained: Why Does My Dog Sniff My Crotch?
Have you ever wondered why dogs sniff human private parts? As a dog parent did you find yourself asking “Why does my dog sniff my crotch?”. It’s actually a normal canine behavior that can be seen in many different situations. There are a few reasons why dogs might...
How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People
Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose. Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive
One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
Owner in Shock After Installing CCTV to Discover How Dachshund Is Escaping
Move over Houdini - this is a job for Houndini, as a dachshund tries to escape using a bigger dog as a stepladder. The wiener dog has gone viral on TikTok in a video that has been viewed more than 45,000 times since being posted on Wednesday. The video posted...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Insists on Being in the Hammock With Dad and We Can't Get Enough
Pets never seem to give us a second of peace and quiet. Sound familiar? They're just like kids! It doesn't matter if you have fur babies or the human kind, both just want to be with their parents 24/7. And as much as you might want some alone time, they're all too cute to ignore, which is why you can never truly get your quiet time.
Mum told to put dog to sleep if she couldn't pay vet bills amid cost of living crisis
A single mum was told to put her beloved dog down if she couldn’t raise enough money for veterinary treatment amid the cost of living crisis. Having lost her job and been hit by the escalating cost of living crisis, Toni Rushton even considered selling her home in order to save the pup's life.
lovemeow.com
Blind Kitten Becomes Completely Affectionate Overnight After Man Took Her in
A blind kitten became completely affectionate overnight after a man took her in. A week ago, Sunny, an animal rescuer from Little Wanderers NYC, was alerted about a kitten found in a neighborhood in the Bronx, New York. She sprang into action alongside a local cat colony carer to get the tabby to safety.
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog covered in sores and scars and wandering the streets
This neglected pup was covered in horrific sores and wounds when a kindhearted member of the public spotted and rescued him. Rushed to the vet, the pooch is now recovering on a course of antibiotics under the care of the RSPCA. The charity is searching for the heartless owner of this pup.
pawesome.net
Smart Husky Figures Out How To Activate The Lights
Who doesn’t love watching videos of smart dogs? They always seem to figure the funniest solutions to things. These animals are very intelligent, and they can often get what they want by thinking things through. We are lucky to own them!. In this video, a husky barks at twinkly...
pethelpful.com
Lost Long Island Cat Returns Home in Hilarious and Unexpected Way
A missing pet is one of the worst things imaginable. You spend hours, days, even weeks searching for them, calling them back home and posting fliers. You would do anything to just have them safely back in your arms. At some point, all you have to do is hope they'll return because believe it or not, it can happen.
pawesome.net
Cockapoo Owner Testing Out a Dog Translator In The Most Adorable Way
Technology seems to be expanding at lightspeed these days — even when it comes to increasing communication between two ancient friends. Although man and dog haven’t had much trouble making their mutual needs known to one another, dog translator apps have been picking up on nuances and increasing the ability of people and canines to communicate.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chloe
This little love bug is looking for someone to give her the happy ending she deserves! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chloe, a five years old Yorkshire Terrier mix from Waxhaw, North Carolina. She is spayed, housetrained, up to date on her vaccines, and microchipped. Chloe is a big-hearted girl that does well with other dogs and cats and loves being around kids.
Comments / 0