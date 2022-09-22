This time around, IUP didn’t squander a 20-point lead. Quarterback Mak Sexton threw for more than 300 yards for the second straight game – making history in the process – and the IUP football team piled up 552 total yards in a dominant 44-21 win at Shippensburg on Saturday to improve to 2-0.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO