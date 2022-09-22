Read full article on original website
Football: Crimson Hawks pile up 552 yards in romp, improve to 2-0
This time around, IUP didn’t squander a 20-point lead. Quarterback Mak Sexton threw for more than 300 yards for the second straight game – making history in the process – and the IUP football team piled up 552 total yards in a dominant 44-21 win at Shippensburg on Saturday to improve to 2-0.
Soccer: Crimson Hawks dump UPJ in highest-scoring game of season
The IUP women’s soccer team produced a season high four goals in a bounceback, road win against Pitt-Johnstown (UPJ) on Wednesday. Four different players scored a goal apiece to lead the Crimson Hawks to the 4-2 victory. The win came on the heels of a disappointing loss to last-place Clarion last weekend.
