Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
fox4news.com
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
dallasexpress.com
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
fox4news.com
Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player
DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
dallasexpress.com
Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico
A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
dallasexpress.com
DA Creuzot Refusing to Prosecute Marijuana Cases
The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is refusing to prosecute marijuana cases, even though possession of the drug is illegal in Texas. In defending his office’s action, or lack thereof, District Attorney John Creuzot said not prosecuting cases where a person is in possession of four ounces or less will unclog the courts and free up police officers.
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern
Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
KAKE TV
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
