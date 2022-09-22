ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

thebestmix1055.com

Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
LINCOLN, NE
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold

The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico

A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DA Creuzot Refusing to Prosecute Marijuana Cases

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is refusing to prosecute marijuana cases, even though possession of the drug is illegal in Texas. In defending his office’s action, or lack thereof, District Attorney John Creuzot said not prosecuting cases where a person is in possession of four ounces or less will unclog the courts and free up police officers.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern

Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
DALLAS, TX
KAKE TV

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
FLORIDA STATE

