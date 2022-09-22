Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Quentin Damar Willis
Quentin Damar Willis, 40, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on November 22, 1981, and was the son of late Charles “Boo” Lackey, and Blanche Willis. He departed this life on September 21, 2022, at Atrium Baptist Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.. He attended Statesville High...
iredellfreenews.com
Pearl Bostian Bell
Pearl Bostian Bell, 90, of Olin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Born May 31, 1932, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Fred Alexander and Claire Mae Lipe Bostian. Mrs. Bell was a caregiver in the health care industry for a number of years. She was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church, Mooresville. Mrs. Bell loved the Lord, her family and flowers.
iredellfreenews.com
Margery Allen Turnipseed
Margery Allen Turnipseed, 89, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House. Born in Gulfport, Miss., on March 7, 1933, Margery was the oldest child of Rev. William Carey Allen and Louise Woleben Allen and was raised in New Orleans, La.; Gainesville, Fla.; and Fort Worth, Texas, where she would study commercial art and marry Robert E. Turnipseed Jr. in 1952 during his service in the United States Air Force. Together they had five children.
iredellfreenews.com
Remembering Marvin Norman: Late commissioner revered for service to community
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. But not before his family heard a series of tributes to the long-time public servant during a Celebration of Life Service at First Baptist Church on Davie Avenue in Statesville. Norman, who passed away on September 14 after a...
iredellfreenews.com
Bob Glenn James
Bob Glenn James, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. He was born July 17, 1939, in Iredell County to the late Leonard James and Edna Owens James. He was a Pharmaceutical Representative in Charlotte and surrounding area before his...
iredellfreenews.com
Erika Laubner Hendren
Erika Laubner Hendren, 87, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, September 26, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family.
iredellfreenews.com
Catherine Grace Savoca
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Catherine “Kay” Savoca, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 104. She was born on November 5, 1917 in Pennsylvania. She spent most of her adolescence and young adult years in Roselle Park, N.J., where she met and...
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: September 5-17
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Maddox Jay Winters, born to Nick Winters and Savanna Link of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Payton Jo Barnette, born to Dylan and Carissa Barnette of Statesville. SEPTEMBER 12. ♦ A girl, Ripley Elizabeth Potter, born to...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell EDC’s annual meeting highlights $1.3 billion in new investment across Iredell County
Iredell County Economic Development Corporation (Iredell EDC) held its annual meeting on September 22 at the Statesville Country Club. The annual meeting brings together leaders from across the County to celebrate the accomplishments from the previous year and sets strategic priorities for the upcoming year. This year’s meeting included a distinguished panel of leaders to hear about growth trends and the shifts in the economy across the County, Region, and State of North Carolina. Jeff Cernuto, President & CEO, Princeton Communities moderated a distinguished panel discussion featuring Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership NC, Caleb Moore, Regional Vice President of NorthPoint Development, and Kathleen Rose, President & CEO of Rose & Associates.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville’s Night Out to return on October 4
Statesville’s Night Out will return on October 4 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Statesville Police Department will host this free event in Downtown Statesville. This event is held in conjunction with National Night Out. What began as simply turning on your porch light in 1984 has...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
iredellfreenews.com
Suspects charged in Statesville shooting after pursuit ends in crash in Mecklenburg County; ICSO deputies recover handgun used in shooting
Two Charlotte residents face charges in connection with a shooting in Statesville on Thursday morning. The Statesville Police Department announced Friday that Tahliya Amari Mitchell, 18, of Perimeter Station Drive, Charlotte, is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault by Pointing a Gun, Simple Assault, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (September 23)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator (Part-Time) Water Resources Department. Commercial Driver – Street Division (Full-Time) Street Division. Electric Utilities Director (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Electrical Engineer (Full-Time) Electric Utility Department. Event Services...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOTR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITITON) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve tobacco-free policy for Health Department facilities
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the Iredell County Health Department for a tobacco free campus policy, effective December 1. This policy will apply to the main Health Department building in Statesville, the Building Standards Building and Government Center South campuses. All will be 100 percent tobacco-free facilities; use of tobacco products is is prohibited inside buildings, in vehicles, on outdoor grounds, walkways and parking lots.
