Denton, TX

UNT to award former math professor $165K in settlement

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eZMc_0i6ggkqI00
Buy Now University of North Texas Hurley Administration Building. Jeff Woo/DRC

A former University of North Texas math professor has received a $165,000 settlement following his firing from the university in 2019.

Nathaniel Hiers, an adjunct math professor who earned his doctorate in 2019, started teaching that fall at UNT. In November, the lawsuit said, department head Ralf Schmidt fired the professor after Hiers wrote “Don’t leave garbage lying around” on a faculty lounge chalkboard with an arrow pointing to a stack of flyers warning about microaggressions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
