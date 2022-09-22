When I saw that there was an open position for Cardiac Hill I knew it was something I needed to be a part of. Some of you may already know me as I also write over at Big Blue View but let me introduce myself and why this meant so much to me. As a young child moving to the Poconos, you are initially surrounded by Penn State country, this was something that never really appealed to me. It took a trip out to Pittsburgh at around 11 years old that made me know. I spent time around the campus as my sister went to UPMC and fell in love. Seeing the football stadium just before its demolition and seeing the liveliness of the campus, I was hooked. While my life journey took me on a different path and I never got to attend the University of Pittsburgh, I never lost that attachment.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO