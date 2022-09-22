ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saint Clair, PA

Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon hosts Upper St. Clair in backyard brawl Sept. 30

Though the football game happened more than three decades ago, Mike Junko remembers Upper St. Clair shutting out Mt. Lebanon, 14-0, as if it was yesterday. Back then, Lebo was ranked No. 4 in the country by USA Today and Junko was the quarterback on a USC team that eventually played for a WPIAL championship that fall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team

Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park continues to take on stiff opponents in preparation for USC showdown

The stretch of non-conference contests continues for Bethel Park as it prepares for its football showdown with rival Upper St. Clair on Oct. 7. The Hawks will host Penn Hills at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. The Indians, who are on a streak after dropping its season opener to Seneca Valley, 17-15, are considered one of the top five football teams in Class 5A along with the Hawks.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Attitude goes a long way for Peters Township football

Peters Township plays football with attitude and that is proving the difference at the Indians have vaulted to a 4-0 start this season. The Indians demonstrated toughness as they overcame mistakes and posted a 42-28 win against South Fayette in Allegheny Six Conference action. Now they are preparing to host...
MCMURRAY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
MUNHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jury reportedly rules against former West Mifflin football player

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A jury has ruled against a former West Mifflin football player seeking nearly $5 million for pain and suffering and lost wages. According to a report from The Trib, Shane Skillpa, now 28 years old, filed the suit against the school district and the PIAA after suffering a serious concussion during practice in 2009. Skillpa's lawyers said he continues to suffer concussion symptoms and CTE and now has a reduced life expectancy.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
cardiachill.com

As the Panthers continue to climb, Cardiac Hill will be back to cover the stories

When I saw that there was an open position for Cardiac Hill I knew it was something I needed to be a part of. Some of you may already know me as I also write over at Big Blue View but let me introduce myself and why this meant so much to me. As a young child moving to the Poconos, you are initially surrounded by Penn State country, this was something that never really appealed to me. It took a trip out to Pittsburgh at around 11 years old that made me know. I spent time around the campus as my sister went to UPMC and fell in love. Seeing the football stadium just before its demolition and seeing the liveliness of the campus, I was hooked. While my life journey took me on a different path and I never got to attend the University of Pittsburgh, I never lost that attachment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park named a blue ribbon high school

Bethel Park High School has been selected as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour. He recognized BPHS and 296 other schools from throughout the nation as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The distinction is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Boil water advisory for hundreds of Pittsburgh homes is lifted

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday night, a boil water advisory was put in effect for about 600 households in Pittsburgh’s Elliott, Westwood, Ridgemont and Crafton Heights neighborhoods. That advisory was lifted on Sunday afternoon. The advisory was put in place following a water main break on Steuben Street. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saintvincentseminary.edu

Fifteen New Seminarians For Fall 2022

Saint Vincent Seminary welcomed 15 new students for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are from the dioceses of Charleston, South Carolina; Ogdensburg, New York; Pittsburgh; Scranton; and Youngstown, Ohio and Mary, Mother of the Church Abbey in Richmond, Virginia; Saint Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, New Jersey and Saint Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe.
LATROBE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Baptist Homes facility in Mt. Lebanon to close in December

Ninety residents of the Baptist Senior Family’s skilled nursing and personal care home in Mt. Lebanon are looking for new places to live following the announcement that the facility will be closing by the end of the year. Baptist Senior Family has submitted a plan to the Pennsylvania Department...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

Community Policy