tvinsider.com

‘Bridgerton’ Stars Tease Season 3 Premiere Title & Romance for Polin (VIDEO)

Lady Whistledown is back, albeit briefly in a new segment featuring Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie, where they’re revealing Season 3 secrets for Netflix‘s TUDUM event. As production on the next chapter of the Shondaland series inspired by Julia Quinn’s books continues in the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘HSMTMTS’ Adds Original ‘High School Musical’ Stars & More for Season 4

High School Musical:The Musical: The Series is welcoming some familiar faces to its Season 4 cast as production gets underway in Salt Lake City. The Disney+ Original series is tapping into its well of East High alums as original High School Musical franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh sign on to return to the place where the phenomenon began.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tvinsider.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy,’ Time Jump for ‘Dragon,’ ‘Simpsons’ and Fox Toons, Global Citizen Festival

A prime-time edition of Celebrity Jeopardy, done tournament-style, joins ABC’s Sunday game-show lineup. HBO’s House of the Dragon takes a significant time jump, introducing several new cast members. The Simpsons opens its 34th season, leading Fox’s Sunday night of animation. An all-star lineup performs at the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival, staged in Ghana and New York’s Central Park.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair

The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment. The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos.  Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward aka Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., has died. He was 28. The death was confirmed by Ward’s agent, Emma Bunning, who provided a statement to Variety from the drag star’s family. ‘It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people [and] we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Meredith Reunites With Nick in Trailer

Grey’s Anatomy is skipping ahead six months for its upcoming 19th season, at least that is what’s implied in the latest trailer for the hit ABC medical drama. “It’s been a very difficult six months,” Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey tells Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) in the teaser (watch below). Season 18 ended with Meredith and Nick involved in a big falling-out, but it seems time has helped heal some wounds. The pair are at least back on speaking terms.
TV SERIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Lupin’ Part 3 Teaser Shows Assane on the Run (VIDEO)

Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is back for Lupin Part 3, but blink and you’ll miss him! During its TUDUM fan event today, Saturday, September 24, Netflix showed off a teaser for Lupin’s upcoming action. And in this third part of the French thriller, Sy’s “gentleman thief” character is a fugitive from justice — or injustice, as they case may be.
TV & VIDEOS

