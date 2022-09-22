Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘Reasonable Doubt’ Boss on Jax Stewart’s ‘Complicated’ Love Life in Hulu Legal Drama
Viewers of sexy legal thriller Reasonable Doubt will discover something very much amiss in the seemingly perfect life of hotshot Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi). Her husband (McKinley Freeman) left her, she’s worrisomely attracted to both an ex-con client (Michael Ealy) and her own security guard (Toby...
tvinsider.com
‘Bridgerton’ Stars Tease Season 3 Premiere Title & Romance for Polin (VIDEO)
Lady Whistledown is back, albeit briefly in a new segment featuring Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie, where they’re revealing Season 3 secrets for Netflix‘s TUDUM event. As production on the next chapter of the Shondaland series inspired by Julia Quinn’s books continues in the...
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’ Finds a Spy in Netflix’s Sneak Peek — Will Thing Be Loyal to Her? (VIDEO)
Snap snap. As part of its TUDUM annual event on September 24, Netflix has unveiled a new sneak peek at Tim Burton‘s highly anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, premiering on November 23. In the clip, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is at her desk when she realizes she’s not alone in...
tvinsider.com
‘HSMTMTS’ Adds Original ‘High School Musical’ Stars & More for Season 4
High School Musical:The Musical: The Series is welcoming some familiar faces to its Season 4 cast as production gets underway in Salt Lake City. The Disney+ Original series is tapping into its well of East High alums as original High School Musical franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh sign on to return to the place where the phenomenon began.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy,’ Time Jump for ‘Dragon,’ ‘Simpsons’ and Fox Toons, Global Citizen Festival
A prime-time edition of Celebrity Jeopardy, done tournament-style, joins ABC’s Sunday game-show lineup. HBO’s House of the Dragon takes a significant time jump, introducing several new cast members. The Simpsons opens its 34th season, leading Fox’s Sunday night of animation. An all-star lineup performs at the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival, staged in Ghana and New York’s Central Park.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair
The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment. The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos. Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt...
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83
Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
tvinsider.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward aka Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., has died. He was 28. The death was confirmed by Ward’s agent, Emma Bunning, who provided a statement to Variety from the drag star’s family. ‘It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people [and] we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Meredith Reunites With Nick in Trailer
Grey’s Anatomy is skipping ahead six months for its upcoming 19th season, at least that is what’s implied in the latest trailer for the hit ABC medical drama. “It’s been a very difficult six months,” Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey tells Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) in the teaser (watch below). Season 18 ended with Meredith and Nick involved in a big falling-out, but it seems time has helped heal some wounds. The pair are at least back on speaking terms.
tvinsider.com
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The 828ers Will Discover the Truth (VIDEO)
“We are now beginning our final descent.” Isn’t that statement, announced over the intercom of an empty plane, an eerie way to end the Manifest trailer for the fourth and final season?. The 10 episodes from Part 1 of the drama’s final season premiere on Netflix on November...
Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George
Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday. In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.
Allure
Jennifer Lopez Is In Yet Another Wedding Movie, and the Hair Is Already Sending Me
Jennifer Lopez knows her audience — and she knows she looks great in a wedding dress. The actor and musician is set to star in a new marriage-centric movie, Shotgun Wedding, and her hair looks a bit different than the recent bridal beauty looks from her real-life wedding(s) to Ben Affleck.
tvinsider.com
‘Dead to Me’: Jen Survives Crash in First Trailer for Final Season (VIDEO)
All roads have led to this. Netflix has announced the Dead to Me Season 3 release date and dropped the first trailer for the suspenseful final season (watch it above). And the clips from the new episodes reveal Christina Applegate‘s Jen Harding survived the car crash from the last moments of Season 2.
Billboard
Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in First ‘The Mother’ Teaser: Watch
Jennifer Lopez has a unique parenting style in the first teaser for The Mother. Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up years before in The Mother, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
tvinsider.com
‘You’ Season 4 to Be Released in Two Parts — See Joe’s New Identity in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Hello, you. Netflix has officially set a release date for the fourth season of You starring Penn Badgley. The announcement was made Saturday, September 24, confirming that You Season 4 will be split into two parts, and included the first teaser trailer, above. Part 1 of You Season 4 will...
tvinsider.com
‘The Rookie’ EP on What’s Next for Chenford — And Could the ‘Feds’ Catch Rosalind?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie‘s Season 5 Premiere, “Double Down.” So if you haven’t seen it yet, go hide in the bathroom with Dim and Jucy.]. The Rookie just reported back for Season 5 duty and immediately gave the people what they...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
tvinsider.com
‘Lupin’ Part 3 Teaser Shows Assane on the Run (VIDEO)
Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is back for Lupin Part 3, but blink and you’ll miss him! During its TUDUM fan event today, Saturday, September 24, Netflix showed off a teaser for Lupin’s upcoming action. And in this third part of the French thriller, Sy’s “gentleman thief” character is a fugitive from justice — or injustice, as they case may be.
