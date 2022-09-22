George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., has died. He was 28. The death was confirmed by Ward’s agent, Emma Bunning, who provided a statement to Variety from the drag star’s family. ‘It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people [and] we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO