floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22
The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Former Navy Commanding Officer “DeSantis Is A True Servant Leader”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced Friday the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Honor, Courage, Commitment.” The 30-second ad is running statewide and features retired Navy Captain Dan Bean of Jacksonville, who
cw34.com
DeSantis on sending 'the unwashed masses' to sanctuary cities: 'They don't want to pay'
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced Chinese communist influence in Florida during a Thursday afternoon news conference, and doubled-down on flying Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. "Why is that such a big deal, but it wasn’t a big deal when 50 migrants died in some...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
News4Jax.com
Man appointed by Gov. DeSantis to oversee election crimes and security dies of heart attack
Peter Antonacci, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the head of Florida’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security, has died of a heart attack. The office was created to investigate election crimes and voter fraud. Former Governor Rick Scott appointed Antonacci to lead the Broward County Supervisor of...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Things to know when moving to Florida
Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
cbs12.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
After destruction, Florida Air Force base rebuilds to face effects of climate change
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In 2018, Hurricane Michael flattened Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. It was one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. Now, almost four years to the day, the sound of construction adds to the disorienting and sometimes overwhelming sound of fighter jets taking off to run morning drills. Tyndall, a military installation of almost 30,000 acres that once housed almost 3,000 people, is being rebuilt as a first-of-its-kind base meant to withstand stronger storms and the worsening effects of climate change.
click orlando
Car found in Maine may be clue in case of Florida boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert, according to News 6 partner WPLG. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is...
fox13news.com
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
Florida Tech ranks among Florida’s top universities by U.S. News & World Report
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Tech receives top honors as one of the elite schools in Florida, according to the 2023 Best Colleges rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The Florida Institute of Technology is a private research university in Melbourne, Florida. The university comprises four academic colleges: Engineering...
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
Florida emergency officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
Emergency Management officials are urging all residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane.
Governor DeSantis declares "State of Emergency" for 24 counties
With Tropical Depression 9 showing potential to make landfall in Southwest Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties.
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
