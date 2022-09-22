ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

After destruction, Florida Air Force base rebuilds to face effects of climate change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In 2018, Hurricane Michael flattened Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. It was one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. Now, almost four years to the day, the sound of construction adds to the disorienting and sometimes overwhelming sound of fighter jets taking off to run morning drills. Tyndall, a military installation of almost 30,000 acres that once housed almost 3,000 people, is being rebuilt as a first-of-its-kind base meant to withstand stronger storms and the worsening effects of climate change.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

