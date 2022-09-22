ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

13abc.com

Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
MAUMEE, OH
City
Port Clinton, OH
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
13abc.com

Express Yourself: Handmade Toledo

Kyle gives us the step-by-step guide to dealing with the low tire pressure alert in our car. Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra talk about their upcoming December concert in Toledo with Christina and Eric. The 9: Balancing family time and screen time. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT. Rick...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
#Aircraft
13abc.com

13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: Chess Chests at Wildwood

Thousands of Toledoans use the metroparks daily to walk, run, and bike.... but now those visiting Wildwood Metropark are able to sit down for a game of chess. Some of Toledo’s Metroparks have those little libraries where you can take a book out and read it for free. Recently, a local chess aficionado had an idea to bring chess to the Toledo Metroparks.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
STARK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Lost and Found

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - They say “it takes a village” to raise a child, and a “village” came together to help one little guy who lost his best buddy. It’s a story that will touch the heart of anyone who has ever had a “lovie” they couldn’t live without.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month

The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crashes

County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI

