13abc.com
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
All-terrain wheelchair allows people of all abilities to explore Oak Openings Metropark
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — No one should be prevented from enjoying the natural beauty of our region based on their ability to get around, and Metroparks Toledo is making sure that’s true for all their visitors. Visitors to Oak Openings Preserve Metropark are now able to rent out a...
Family honors Maxton Soviak’s memory with dog walk fundraiser
Over the past year, there have been a number of touching tributes to Max Soviak, a U.S. serviceman from Erie County who gave his life while helping evacuees during the closing days of the war in Afghanistan.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
13abc.com
Express Yourself: Handmade Toledo
Kyle gives us the step-by-step guide to dealing with the low tire pressure alert in our car. Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra talk about their upcoming December concert in Toledo with Christina and Eric. The 9: Balancing family time and screen time. Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT. Rick...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
13abc.com
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: Chess Chests at Wildwood
Thousands of Toledoans use the metroparks daily to walk, run, and bike.... but now those visiting Wildwood Metropark are able to sit down for a game of chess. Some of Toledo’s Metroparks have those little libraries where you can take a book out and read it for free. Recently, a local chess aficionado had an idea to bring chess to the Toledo Metroparks.
13abc.com
Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
whbc.com
Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Lost and Found
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - They say “it takes a village” to raise a child, and a “village” came together to help one little guy who lost his best buddy. It’s a story that will touch the heart of anyone who has ever had a “lovie” they couldn’t live without.
bgindependentmedia.org
ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month
The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
13abc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
