DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 51st annual Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute kicked-off on Friday night, with a preview party. "Tonight is the kick-off of Oktoberfest, our 51st Oktoberfest, and this is the preview party on Friday night, it's a big party where people come and celebrate the museum with art, beers, and cheers," said Michael Roediger, Director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO