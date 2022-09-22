Read full article on original website
Police investigating after one person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was injured after a shooting took place in Trotwood on Saturday. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Lorimer St., according to Montgomery County Dispatch. The victim was shot in the chest, and was later located at 135 Olive Road. They were taken to...
Visitation services held for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Visitation services were held Sunday for Seara Burton, an Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty at a traffic stop in August. The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School....
Area police departments react after calls of active shooters across Ohio
DAYTON/SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Valley is on edge following two false active shooter calls, sending parents and police rushing to schools in Dayton and Springfield on Friday. Schools across Ohio and the nation are reporting similar incidences this week. The City of Dayton said at 10:22 a.m. on...
Authorities looking for missing man out of Greene County
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person from Bath Township. 37 -year-old Michael Thomas Lewis last spoke with family members on Sept 2., according to the sheriff's office. Lewis is five-feet, six inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. According...
Hoax active shooter 911 call sent parents into emotional torment, DPS response
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Many people across the Miami Valley are relieved after two false active shooter calls sent school districts and many parents through emotional torment on Friday. Springfield Police Dispatch released the hoax active shooter 911 call made for Catholic Central High School. “Yes, next in the classroom,...
Two streets in Dayton to close Monday Sept 26 at railroad crossings
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CSX will be performing railroad crossing work on two Dayton streets on Monday. The work will start at dawn and continue throughout the majority of the day, according to a release by the city of Dayton. At the railroad crossing, Washington St. will be closed between...
Three firefighters injured after fighting fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A firefighter from Springfield Fire Rescue Division was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and two other firefighters were injured as they were fighting a fire in Springfield Sunday. The fire happened at the 600 block of Rice St., according to a news release. Two teams of...
Richmond community honors Officer Seara Burton's life during visitation
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- During the visitation Sunday at the Richmond City Building, more than 100 people crowded the walkways to express their condolences for police officer Seara Burton. Many people in the Richmond Police Department knew Burton as a strong and thoughtful officer. Burton lost her life in the...
Ohio Task Force 1 activated in advance of Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 is getting preparations started and will depart Saturday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian. A 47-person Type III crew anticipates leaving from its Vandalia warehouse around 3 p.m., according to Chris O'Connor, public information officer. The team will travel to Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia.
Dayton Independent Film Fest at the Neon this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The third annual Dayton Independent Film Fest, a weekend-long celebration of midwestern filmmaking, is this weekend September 23-25. Five separate showing times will be spaced out across three days, from Friday to Sunday. Local, nonfiction, and fiction shorts are among the genres included, and on Sunday,...
Centerville Fall Fest scheduled for October 2
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Centerville will be celebrating the fall season with a free open-air market and festival. The festival opens at 12 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville and will feature 75 local artisans, merchants, shops, and food trucks. In addition, an Oktoberfest beer garden will be present and will feature local brews from Heavier Than Air, Bock Family Brewing, and Loose Ends breweries. .
Dayton Art Institute's biggest fundraiser 'Oktoberfest' sees large crowds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute is the longest-running celebration in Southwest Ohio and the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization. The event featured family activities, artisans, delicious food, and of course, an amazing selection of beers. It also featured a TV tent for...
Oktoberfest kicks off with preview party, more festivities on Saturday and Sunday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 51st annual Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute kicked-off on Friday night, with a preview party. "Tonight is the kick-off of Oktoberfest, our 51st Oktoberfest, and this is the preview party on Friday night, it's a big party where people come and celebrate the museum with art, beers, and cheers," said Michael Roediger, Director and CEO of the Dayton Art Institute.
Kings Island's Halloween Haunt named Best Theme Park Halloween Event, opens tonight
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island visitors lined up as early as 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23, for the opening night of Halloween Haunt. The amusement park's Halloween Haunt won the national title for Best Theme Park Halloween Event on Friday, according to a USA Today's 10best announcement made just in time for the opening.
UC puts 28-game home winning streak on the line when it hosts undefeated Indiana
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team will put its 28-game home winning streak on the line when it returns home to host Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats went to Bloomington, Ind., last season and picked up a 38-24 victory over a...
