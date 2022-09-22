ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Exercises to help prevent falling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
dakotanewsnow.com

Jam Against Cancer in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jam Against Cancer raising funds for families struggling with the disease takes place in Brandon Sunday. Joni Heggen, the director of the event, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about its significance.
Society
dakotanewsnow.com

Empire Mall hosts holiday job fair

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-23-22) Updated: 23 hours ago. Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota. ‘March into the Light’ highlights addiction wellness. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT. Saturday’s ‘March into the Light’ organized by the non-profit Face it...
dakotanewsnow.com

New memorial monument honors Gold Star Families in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local leaders and community members gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls to dedicate a monument to Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one in service. Dan Wagner is part of one such family...
101.9 KELO-FM

Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Veterans claim VA hospital care, referral programs getting worse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been almost a year since a joint group of South Dakota Veterans Associations wrote a letter of no confidence regarding the Director of the Sioux Falls VA hospital. The Director was reassigned, and the VA secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Sioux Falls, making a promise.
dakotanewsnow.com

Today is Hunger Action Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month, and today is Hunger Action Day. Lori Dykstra, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, joined Dakota News Now, to talk about it.
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
nwestiowa.com

Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker

REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Area Metro to provide free rides for early voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides to help people to vote early in the Sioux Falls November election. Early voters who need a ride can use Route 6 or Route 8 to vote on the second floor of the Minnehaha County Administration Building through Monday, Nov. 7. Free daily passes will be provided to any rider who uses one of the nearby bus stops at 5th Street and Minnesota Ave. to vote early. SAM also offers free rides to the Minnehaha County Administration Building for paratransit riders who want to vote early.
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: September 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books connects readers in the state with the best of regional and national writers in Brookings this weekend. Activities include presentations on South Dakota True Crime starting at 9 a.m. in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota; the authors of City of Hustle: Writing Sioux Falls will host a session in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center starting at 9 a.m.; book signing sessions by various writers take place at noon and again at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center; author and illustrator Hector Curriel will discuss his book on aviator and Governor Joe Foss at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Museum, and a panel discuss on Great Reads from Indigenous Communities at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]

In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
Madison Daily Leader

Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders

Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago. That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.
nwestiowa.com

Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime

SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

