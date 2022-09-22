Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
dallasexpress.com
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for some Henderson County customers
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some Henderson County customers on Saturday. Officials said a water line was hit by a customer who was doing some yard work. The people who are being impacted are those who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system in Chandler. This […]
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
Best places to get lobster in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that lobsters taste with their legs? This crustacean that we now consider a luxurious meal is an interesting creature with tons of fascinating features. For example, did you know Sunday, Sept. 25, is National Lobster Day? We did and we think that is...
Motorcyclist dead after truck hits him on Highway 64 outside Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is dead, and a woman taken to the hospital following a Wednesday evening wreck on State Highway 64, just outside of Tyler. According to a DPS preliminary investigation, Phyllis Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was traveling north on County Road 210 and stopped at the intersection of HWY 64. […]
KTRE
SMITH CO HOUSE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-23-22
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. Smith County companies can now join a foreign trade zone program. Updated: 22 minutes ago. “We’ve got to show our companies and companies that are...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
‘Large bags’ of drugs seized in Kilgore, 1 arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said their nightshift made a proactive arrest Saturday night which resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and a pistol. According to the department, several large bags of ecstasy, one large bag of ecstasy laced gummy worms, crack cocaine, “some green stuff,” a pistol and a full bottle of […]
texasstandard.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
Comments / 0