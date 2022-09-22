ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Top GOP senators reject Trump's declassification comments and call for proper storage of secret records

By Manu Raju, CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent
smithmountainlake.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 18

Jill Benson
2d ago

Republicans are still trying to eat their cake too. DOJ had a problem with Chump having them. The "storage" claim is made up to distract from the severity of his crime.

Reply(1)
5
Dmose
2d ago

Several is not enough. Why the hell don't all of them speak out and condemn the blatant risk that Trump has placed our national security in? And to you commenting republicans, keep showing your true colors and total disregard for any true patriotism to this country with your continued support of a man who is unbalanced and evil.

Reply
3
Sj Ford
3d ago

How about REJECTING Trump totally

Reply(2)
16
Related
The List

New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
John Thune
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Republican Senators#Classified Information#Secret Records#Gop#Cnn#Fox News#The White House#The Justice Department
The Independent

New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe

The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Team Trump Pushes Back on Special Master’s Declassification Question

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday night signaled they would resist a request to disclose further information on the so-called declassification of records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in recent months, saying there would be a later “time and place” for such details. In a response to a “draft plan” circulated by U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed to examine the documents, Trump’s team asked that he kill the part that asks Trump to provide details on the papers he claims to have declassified. They objected to making Trump “fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order,” essentially airing concerns that the disclosures might need to be saved as part of a defense against future criminal charges. Last week, Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that the special master review be completed by the end of November, putting pressure on Dearie to finish appraising roughly 11,000 records in about 10 weeks.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy