A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
krwg.org
New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Plein Air Painters Of New Mexico Opening Show At Fuller Lodge Art Center
Scene from the Opening of the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico (PAPNM) Show Saturday at Fuller Lodge Art Center celebrates painting outdoors. The show continues through Oct. 8. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Each artist produced a ‘Tiny Treasure’ painting in a box on sale for $25 each. Photo...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ladailypost.com
Heinrich: Get Outside On Public Lands Day
Today is National Public Lands Day, a great time to visit one of New Mexico’s incredible national parks, monuments, forests, and wilderness areas—most have waived their entrance fees to mark the occasion. The outdoors has always been at the center of my life. When other kids were playing...
ladailypost.com
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
rrobserver.com
Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico
Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico’s child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in 2019 to 23.9% in 2021, according to the recently released U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Nationally, child poverty worsened slightly from 16.8% in...
ladailypost.com
Cull: Why I’m Running For Los Alamos County Council
My name is Theresa Cull and I’m running for Los Alamos County Council. I’ve been canvassing in Los Alamos and White Rock and I know and have met many people in the County, but I’d like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I...
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Higher Education Department Invests $110.5 Million For Teacher Education, Nursing, And Social Work
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) announced that it has awarded $110.5 million in faculty endowment funds to 13 colleges and universities across New Mexico to recruit and retain faculty and put other supports in place to increase the number of teachers, nurses and social workers graduating and entering the workforce in New Mexico.
New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns. People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a […]
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham grants $1.1 million for a new film studio in Raton
RATON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday, that $1.1 million will be donated in capital outlay to help a new studio, film and media school in Raton. According to a release from the office of Lujan Grisham, the city of Raton along with El Raton Media Works a […]
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022
Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
krwg.org
New Mexico House District 39 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 39. New Mexico House District 39 Democratic candidate Rudy Martinez answers questions about issues facing the district and New Mexico. KRWG Public Media invited incumbent Republican candidate Luis Terrazas to take part in the forum, he was unavailable. Anthony Moreno and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate this forum.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
newsfromthestates.com
Families of missing and murdered Indigenous people call for help at Haaland event in Albuquerque
Lela Mailman (left) and victims' advocate Darlene Gomez (right) hold up their fists as part of a MMIWR demonstration in front of the UNM School of Law before U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland gave a lecture on civil rights inside on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM)
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
ladailypost.com
NMDWS Releases New Mexico Labor Market Information
New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the August 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data. on the labor force, jobs and unemployment for the state and...
