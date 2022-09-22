ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ladailypost.com

Heinrich: Get Outside On Public Lands Day

Today is National Public Lands Day, a great time to visit one of New Mexico’s incredible national parks, monuments, forests, and wilderness areas—most have waived their entrance fees to mark the occasion. The outdoors has always been at the center of my life. When other kids were playing...
TRAVEL
ladailypost.com

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
rrobserver.com

Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico

Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico’s child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in 2019 to 23.9% in 2021, according to the recently released U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Nationally, child poverty worsened slightly from 16.8% in...
ADVOCACY
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Higher Education Department Invests $110.5 Million For Teacher Education, Nursing, And Social Work

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) announced that it has awarded $110.5 million in faculty endowment funds to 13 colleges and universities across New Mexico to recruit and retain faculty and put other supports in place to increase the number of teachers, nurses and social workers graduating and entering the workforce in New Mexico.
COLLEGES
KRQE News 13

New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns. People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a […]
TRAVEL
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022

Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
krwg.org

New Mexico House District 39 Candidate Forum

Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 39. New Mexico House District 39 Democratic candidate Rudy Martinez answers questions about issues facing the district and New Mexico. KRWG Public Media invited incumbent Republican candidate Luis Terrazas to take part in the forum, he was unavailable. Anthony Moreno and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate this forum.
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ladailypost.com

NMDWS Releases New Mexico Labor Market Information

New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the August 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data. on the labor force, jobs and unemployment for the state and...
MARKETS

