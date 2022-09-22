ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Celebration Of Life For Danny Katzman Oct. 1, 2022

A reminder to the friends and family of Danny Katzman … A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op at 163 Central Park Square. Please visit www.riverafamilyfuneral home.com to see Danny’s obituary and take the opportunity to leave messages,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Education
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Dunn
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

History of ballooning in New Mexico

While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus K12#Linus High School#Brew Pub#Parade#The Homecoming#Los Alamos High School#Dance#Highschool#Linus College#Lahs
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing

The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022

Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Dual Nob Hill restaurant ready to ‘Duke it Out’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition. Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill. They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy