Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Season For Rose Gardens Winds Down
Daily Postcard: The season for roses is winding down in a garden along Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Celebration Of Life For Danny Katzman Oct. 1, 2022
A reminder to the friends and family of Danny Katzman … A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op at 163 Central Park Square. Please visit www.riverafamilyfuneral home.com to see Danny’s obituary and take the opportunity to leave messages,...
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
RELATED PEOPLE
bernco.gov
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
KOAT 7
History of ballooning in New Mexico
While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
ladailypost.com
Cull: Why I’m Running For Los Alamos County Council
My name is Theresa Cull and I’m running for Los Alamos County Council. I’ve been canvassing in Los Alamos and White Rock and I know and have met many people in the County, but I’d like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing
The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
‘She would love this:’ HS football game honors ABQ girl who died from pediatric cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was no coincidence that Wilson Stadium was covered in gold Friday night. The Manzano Monarchs went head to head with the Sandia Madators on the field. But on the sidelines, this was much more than a football game. Friday night, the color gold had a special meaning. “She really was just […]
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022
Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
rrobserver.com
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this ‘trashy’ city for Balloon Fiesta
(Michaela Helean/Observer) Paseo del Norte, the whole length, is dirty, trashy, with the shoulders of the road covered with old mattresses, wood scraps, car parts, needles — Bob Dean. COMPANY’S COMIN’, LET’S CLEAN UP: As the State Fair leaves New Mexico and the Balloon Fiesta enters Albuquerque, Bob Dean...
Dual Nob Hill restaurant ready to ‘Duke it Out’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – These chefs are known as masters in the kitchen. All week, KRQE News 13 has been highlighting chefs who are getting ready to compete in the ‘Duke it Out’ Chef’s Competition. Today we have 3128 Social House and Gather Nob Hill. They have a dual restaurant concept for anyone to enjoy. The […]
Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue helping birds by socialization, veterinary care, and adoption
A woman involved with the rescue said that sometimes, people can't keep up with the care a bird needs, so they end up surrendering them.
Comments / 0