ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladailypost.com

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
nmhu.edu

Highlands University Student Chapter Receives Merit Award from Society of Human Resource Management

Chapter recognized for providing student opportunities. Las Vegas, NM, September 22, 2022—The student chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) at Highlands University received a 2021-2022 Merit Award from the international SHRM organization for their excellence in programming opportunities for members. Dr. Melanie Zollner, Assistant Professor of...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Education
Santa Fe, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

APS responds to video of teacher using racial slur in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque Public Schools high school say they’re upset that a teacher who used a racial slur in class, still has her job. The district says there’s more to the story. A Freedom High School student says she’s upset that their teacher wasn’t fired after being caught on video […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thegoldenword.org

APS Provides Covid Updates and Reminders

Over the years, APS has continuously changed their handling of Covid-19 virus. As it was raging through the country, the district shut down schools and implemented online learning. As the virus began to slow, the district opened up schools to masked students. Now, the district operates with no mask mandates and essentially operates as normal. To mirror the downtrend in cases, APS has loosened their policies. On August 18, APS released Covid updates and reminders.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Clarks Pet Emporium presents check to local organization

This local business is celebrating 50-years. For the past five decades, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been providing Albuquerque pet owners with all of their needs. To celebrate that are giving back to the community. Clark’s along with their customers have raised $4081.00 for Safe Space New Mexico. Safe Space...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#College#K12#New York Times
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses

It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter

The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022

Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Servicios Y Mas is Now Open

Española Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated Servicios Y Mas Incorporated’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22. Servicios Y Mas, located at 424 S. Riverside Dr., is a center that will “provide all ten vital services” that are listed on the 100% New Mexico Initiative website, according to certified community health worker and peer supporter Guillermina Osoria.
ESPANOLA, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy