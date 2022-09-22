Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
nmhu.edu
Highlands University Student Chapter Receives Merit Award from Society of Human Resource Management
Chapter recognized for providing student opportunities. Las Vegas, NM, September 22, 2022—The student chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) at Highlands University received a 2021-2022 Merit Award from the international SHRM organization for their excellence in programming opportunities for members. Dr. Melanie Zollner, Assistant Professor of...
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
APS responds to video of teacher using racial slur in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque Public Schools high school say they’re upset that a teacher who used a racial slur in class, still has her job. The district says there’s more to the story. A Freedom High School student says she’s upset that their teacher wasn’t fired after being caught on video […]
thegoldenword.org
APS Provides Covid Updates and Reminders
Over the years, APS has continuously changed their handling of Covid-19 virus. As it was raging through the country, the district shut down schools and implemented online learning. As the virus began to slow, the district opened up schools to masked students. Now, the district operates with no mask mandates and essentially operates as normal. To mirror the downtrend in cases, APS has loosened their policies. On August 18, APS released Covid updates and reminders.
bernco.gov
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
KRQE News 13
Clarks Pet Emporium presents check to local organization
This local business is celebrating 50-years. For the past five decades, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been providing Albuquerque pet owners with all of their needs. To celebrate that are giving back to the community. Clark’s along with their customers have raised $4081.00 for Safe Space New Mexico. Safe Space...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue helping birds by socialization, veterinary care, and adoption
A woman involved with the rescue said that sometimes, people can't keep up with the care a bird needs, so they end up surrendering them.
ladailypost.com
Cull: Why I’m Running For Los Alamos County Council
My name is Theresa Cull and I’m running for Los Alamos County Council. I’ve been canvassing in Los Alamos and White Rock and I know and have met many people in the County, but I’d like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses
It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
rrobserver.com
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this ‘trashy’ city for Balloon Fiesta
(Michaela Helean/Observer) Paseo del Norte, the whole length, is dirty, trashy, with the shoulders of the road covered with old mattresses, wood scraps, car parts, needles — Bob Dean. COMPANY’S COMIN’, LET’S CLEAN UP: As the State Fair leaves New Mexico and the Balloon Fiesta enters Albuquerque, Bob Dean...
ladailypost.com
Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter
The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022
Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Rio Grande Sun
Servicios Y Mas is Now Open
Española Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated Servicios Y Mas Incorporated’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22. Servicios Y Mas, located at 424 S. Riverside Dr., is a center that will “provide all ten vital services” that are listed on the 100% New Mexico Initiative website, according to certified community health worker and peer supporter Guillermina Osoria.
