Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident
An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
Rochester Rundown: Murder in Greece, Whole Foods clears a hurdle, Bills ticket prices soar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Thousands went without power in Irondequoit Thursday
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of homes and businesses in and around Irondequoit are without power Thursday evening. According to RG&E, 3,385 customers in Monroe County were without power as of 6:00 p.m. About 2,800 of those are on the east side of Irondequoit. RG&E estimates power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.
Mommy City consignment sale held at Pittsford Plaza
Event coordinators said the savings at the sale are usually 50-90% off the regular retail price.
Town of Penfield celebrates Shadow Pines property
Members of the Penfield community gathered at Shadow Pines (600 Whalen Road) in Penfield on Saturday afternoon as the Town of Penfield hosted the Shadow Pines Celebration. The Town bought Shadow Pines in 2018 after Penfield voters approved the purchase of the property which was previously home to Shadow Pines Golf Club. Over the past several years, the Town has been crafting a master plan for the 212 acres of land with input from the community.
House of Mercy parts ways with founder Sister Grace Miller; plans to reopen November 1
There are some big changes planned for the House of Mercy homeless shelter in Rochester. That facility has been closed since a fatal stabbing occurred there in early August. On Friday, the House of Mercy board of directors announced that they are implementing a plan for leadership restructuring and they plan to reopen with a target date of November 1.
Funeral arrangements announcement for RFD firefighter Elvis Reyes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department announced on Saturday the calling hours for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday. Reyes’ calling hours will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday, September 27, from 1-8 p.m. Reyes’ funeral will be held at the Blue Cross Arena […]
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This October
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester this October! Check out this list of just some of the special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC. Fun at Festivals.
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Board of Supervisors declare Wayne County a “gun friendly county”
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Wayne County has declared itself a “gun friendly county.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors website says the board made the declaration at its meeting on Tuesday. The declaration says: “The County of Wayne is hereby declared a gun friendly county which shall mean...
Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company
AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
Vehicle crashed into pole on Bay Street and N. Goodman
A tow truck appears to be towing a vehicle out of the area.
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
Spencerport students uninjured after school bus crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a school bus crash in the City of Rochester. It happened around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the Spencerport Central School District, two students were on the bus, headed home from a private school, when it was involved in a “serious head-on” crash along Dewey […]
Afternoon News Brief
Cassandra Elmore, the woman accused of allowing her French Bulldog to overdose on narcotics twice, along with weapons and other charges, has now had one of her days in court. She had a short hearing yesterday after failing to appear for her court dates twice and being arrested on a warrant and then held in jail. She has now posted bail and will be returning to court October 20th. Once outside of the courthouse Elmore told a reporter that people aren’t hearing the real case and once they do, they’ll be embarrassed. At least until the end of the case, the dog is staying at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
