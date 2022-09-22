Read full article on original website
Related
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades and comprehensive training for staff members. […]
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
Lollypop Farm kicks off Barktober Fest fundraiser with special guest Noodle the Pug
Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of his new book "Noodle and the No Bones Day"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
House of Mercy parts ways with founder Sister Grace Miller; plans to reopen November 1
There are some big changes planned for the House of Mercy homeless shelter in Rochester. That facility has been closed since a fatal stabbing occurred there in early August. On Friday, the House of Mercy board of directors announced that they are implementing a plan for leadership restructuring and they plan to reopen with a target date of November 1.
websterontheweb.com
Florence Kinney, Webster’s “Mrs. Claus,” approaches amazing gift-giving goal
It’s only the last week in September, but Florence Kinney is already thinking about Christmas. Actually, she’s been thinking about it and working on it for the last nine months, purchasing and preparing the thousands of gifts she’ll be delivering to children this holiday season. Florence Kinney...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
NewsChannel 36
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Star Cider in Canandaigua gets ready for busy season, Fall Festival
CANANDAIGUA — Sometimes, mothers know just what works best. And Marianne Stahl, the mother of the co-owners of Star Cider, on a foraging trip on land in Rushville brought back ingredients such as hops, sumac and blackberries to go with local honey for a hard apple cider that is being released just in time for the Canandaigua cidery’s upcoming Fall Festival.
WNYT
NewsChannel 13 honored by New York State Broadcasters Association
NewsChannel 13 was recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association Friday afternoon. The competition included stations from across the state. NewsChannel 13 took home the top spot in several categories – including outstanding hard news story, promotional announcement or series, commercial, podcast and outstanding evening newscast.
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
WHEC TV-10
Erie County will create a domestic extremism task force that interacts with task forces statewide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the last four months, counties in western New York and the Finger Lakes have been working to form a network of task forces to identify potential threats. Now, Erie County is creating a domestic extremism and violence task force. It will identify potential threats and...
Horses near slaughter given new lease in life with the New York State Police
Many New York State Police horses are rescues that were just days away from slaughter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Upcycle sale at Rochester Museum and Science Center this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center's next-to-new "Fantastic Findings Sale" is happening Thursday through Sunday. Set up at the Eisenhart Auditorium at the RMSC, Fantastic Findings is an annual upscale sale that features room after room of donated items for sale. There's all kinds of furniture, art, glass, silver, lamps, jewelry, linens, toys, tools, sporting goods and collectibles. The sale has it all.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico
50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Comments / 2