Rutherford County Business Professionals Chosen for Exclusive Look Inside County’s Largest Hospital
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting at Apartment Complex
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at...
MTSU Songwriting Adjunct Writes U.S. Space Force Official Song
Every branch of the armed forces has an official song, from “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to “The Marines’ Hymn.” Each song is part of the services’ foundation and represents its values, traditions and culture. And now the U.S. Space Force, the newest military...
