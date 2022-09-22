“We’re KIN to each other,” Mike Perry pulls a unique similarity with the legendary Diaz brothers post-Nate Diaz callout

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live
Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
MMA Fighting
‘One of the best knockout fighters ever’: MMA world pays tribute to Melvin Manhoef after Bellator Dublin retirement
Melvin Manhoef’s 28-year run is over. The 46-year-old MMA original announced his retirement Friday night following a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The news brings an end to a near three-decade career in both MMA and kickboxing that saw Manhoef establish himself as one of the most dangerous knockout artists of his time.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Knockout puncher Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight who can beat boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk, trainer says
Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius in October and wants boxing's biggest bouts thereafter, vowing to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Bellator Dublin video: Yoel Romero sends Melvin Manhoef into retirement with brutal knockout
Yoel Romero ensured Melvin Manhoef will not get his happy ending. “The Soldier of God” scored a devastating third-round knockout of Manhoef on Friday in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After a measured first two rounds, Romero (15-6) upped...
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
WWE・
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul hit with defamation lawsuit after claiming Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing pay off judges
Boxing star and influencer Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by the top promotion in the industry, Matchroom Boxing, for over five figures after claiming the company paid off a judge involved in two notable title fights recently. After obtaining court documents, TMZ Sports reported on Friday that boxing’s “Problem...
Joe Rogan details the “humiliating” experience that prompted him to take up MMA
Joe Rogan is detailing the ‘humiliating’ experience that prompted him to take up MMA. Rogan, 55, is currently a veteran color commentator for the UFC, as well being a podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television presenter. Rogan also hosts ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ which has an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.
MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Roundup: Derrick Lewis tries to snap skid against Serghei Spivac
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Aleksander Emelianenko KO’d in 13 seconds by Viacheslav Datsik
While there was no UFC event on this weekend, there were various other combat sports events to keep a fight fan entertained. Boxing fans had Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather in another ridiculous exhibition bout in Japan. His bodyguard “Jizzy” also had a fight, so that was fun. All that was followed up in the wee hours of the morning with RIZIN 38, which featured some legit high level mixed martial arts.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division
One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
WWE・
