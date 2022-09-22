Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pensacolastate.edu
PSC Alumna Kristian Breeze Now a Graphic Artist at Georgia O’Keefe Museum
During spring break 2018, Kristian Breeze and her partner took a road trip to New Mexico. One of the must-see stops for Breeze, a Pensacola State College graphic design student at the time, was the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. The museum celebrates one of the country’s most...
pensacolastate.edu
September 23, 2022
Pensacola State Opens New Truck Driver Training Facility in East Milton. Pensacola State College officially cut the ribbon on its newest site – the Truck Driver Training Facility – on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Located at 5957 Jeff Ates Road in the Santa Rosa Industrial Park East in Milton, the $7.8 million Truck Driver Training Facility will be home to the College’s Commercial Vehicle Driver Vocational Certificate… Continue Reading Pensacola State Opens New Truck Driver Training Facility in East Milton.
verticalmag.com
First student naval aviators begin training in new helicopter system
Estimated reading time 8 minutes, 20 seconds. Twelve student naval aviators at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, began advanced helicopter training in the new TH-73A Thrasher aircraft in early September. NAS Whiting Field accepted the first TH-73A in August 2021 as a replacement for the 40-year-old...
pensacolastate.edu
It’s Time to Break out the Hatchets, Flannel – Lumberjack Festival is Oct. 8
Let’s just hope that by Oct. 8, it feels like lumberjack weather. Because that’s when the Lumberjack Festival returns to the Milton campus for a day of outdoor fun and competition. The 33rd annual Northwest Florida Forestry Conclave Lumberjack Festival takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. near the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
WEAR
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
americanmilitarynews.com
Military seals stolen from Alabama veterans cemetery returned to burial ground
Four seals representing four branches of the U.S. military that were stolen from an Alabama veterans cemetery were returned to the burial ground, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force were snatched last month from the...
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FNF Best Chevrolet Best Player of the Week: Booker T. Washington’s Arnold Barnes
Booker T. Washington's Arnold Barnes, this week's Best Chevrolet Best player of the Week.
thecutoffnews.com
Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
wuwf.org
Living in a food desert means less nutritious options for this local family
A food desert is a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods, mainly due to a lack of grocery stores. Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts, affecting over 102,000 Northwest Floridians. While Pensacola...
Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Tropical Storm Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part...
Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks
Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
Comments / 0