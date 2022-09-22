Read full article on original website
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Week 5 football: Atlantic vs. Lakewood canceled due to 'unforeseen issues'
A top-billed Week 5 matchup between the Lakewood Spartans and the Atlantic Eagles has been canceled as of a Friday afternoon Twitter announcement. With less than five hours to kickoff, team staff member Fred Self tweeted on behalf of Atlantic's program that "unforeseen issues" prevented Lakewood's trip from St. Petersburg to the Delray Beach campus.
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.
Palm Beach County out of impact 'cone' for TS Ian, which sets hurricane sights on northwest Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday over the central Caribbean Sea, could threaten Florida as a major hurricane early next week after cutting across western Cuba, forecasters said. The 8 p.m. update today from the National Hurricane Center keeps Palm Beach County out of the "cone" of potential impacts. Forecasters were predicting a...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
Floyd Andrews remembered as much more than a legendary coach | D'Angelo
WEST PALM BEACH — The slideshow inside the Payne Chapel AME Church on Saturday honored Floyd Andrews' life. One after another, pictures of a man teaching and coaching; being a husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend filled the screens. But one, in particular, captured the essence of this man whose impact on our community transcended...
veronews.com
In Memory: Sept. 23
Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
wqcs.org
Youth Sailing Foundation Announces Appointment of Ben Chafee as Sailing Director
Indian River County - Sunday September 25, 2022: Youth Sailing Foundation welcomes aboard Ben Chafee as Sailing Director. Ben comes to Vero Beach from Winter Park Florida where he was Head Coach of the Rollins College Sailing Team. Ben grew-up sailing on Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. A 2016 graduate...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
cw34.com
Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
cw34.com
Illegal immigrants try to enter US by boat during tropical storm, Coast Guard says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued people from two illegal migration groups on Saturday. The groups were traveling by boat amidst a storm brewing in the waters. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast took to Twitter after the incident saying, "These people are lucky to...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
cw34.com
South Florida actress says report she was missing was false
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
