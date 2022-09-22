ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

fausports.com

FAU Drops Road Contest to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team was defeated by UAB on Sunday by a final score of 1-0. The Owls dip to 5-4-3 with the loss and 1-1-1 in Conference USA play, while the first place Blazers now stand at 6-2-2 and 3-0-0 in C-USA.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls Topple UAB for First AAC Win

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University men's soccer defeated UAB on Saturday night to earn the first American Athletic Conference win in school history. The Owls are now 2-4-2 overall and 1-0-1 in AAC play. All the action was packed into the second half after both teams failed...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls fall to North Texas in C-USA opener

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University volleyball (10-3, 0-1 C-USA) fell in its C-USA opener, 3-0, against the North Texas Mean Green (7-9, 1-0 C-USA) on Friday night inside FAU Arena. The Owls battled to a 4-3 North Texas lead after a Klara Zarnovicka kill to open the...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls and Blazers Battle Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team will face UAB in a Conference USA clash. The Owls and Blazers will kick off at 1 p.m. eastern time in Birmingham. Florida Atlantic University (5-3-3, 1-0-1 C-USA ) at UAB (5-2-2, 2-0-0 C-USA) Match...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County out of impact 'cone' for TS Ian, which sets hurricane sights on northwest Florida

Tropical Storm Ian, which formed late Friday over the central Caribbean Sea, could threaten Florida as a major hurricane early next week after cutting across western Cuba, forecasters said. The 8 p.m. update today from the National Hurricane Center keeps Palm Beach County out of the "cone" of potential impacts. Forecasters were predicting a...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 23

Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., 81, Vero Beach. Ronald J. “Tops” Toperzer, Sr., age 81, passed away September 20, 2022, at VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. He was born on March 1, 1941, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Anna Bell Toperzer.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing woman from Stuart found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
BOCA RATON, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL

Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress says report she was missing was false

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An actress from South Florida who was reported missing on Wednesday said the missing person reports were falsely filed by someone using her identity. The Delray Beach Police Department had announced it was searching for 35-year-old Jenna Jowers, known professionally as Jamie Noel, after...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

