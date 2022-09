BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Volleyball team returns to the road as they travel to the Queen City to continue conference play. The Blazers take on the Charlotte 49ers in their sophomore match of C-USA competition. Friday night, the Blazers dropped their first conference match with a loss to No. 24 WKU. They look to flip the result in their Sunday matinee meeting against Charlotte.

