Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
thecollegianur.com
New Pitt Field plaza to open in coming weeks, indoor facility to be finished in winter
Construction on the baseball team’s Pitt Field is set to be completed in the coming weeks. A plaza behind right field will create additional space and seating for fans, said David Walsh, deputy athletic director and chief of operations. When construction began back in April, University of Richmond students,...
RVA East End Festival is back with music, dance, visual performances
The RVA East End Festival is back on Saturday with a can't-miss lineup of musicians, dancers and visual artists.
rvahub.com
Weekend Radar: East End Music Festival, Oktoberfest, Virginia State Fair, Kickers
RVA East End Music Festival at Henry L Marsh III Elementary School. A wonderful opportunity to support Richmond students and hear some great music. Since 2016, the RVA East End Festival has raised over $400,000 to support music, visual arts and performing arts programs at eight elementary, middle and high schools in the East End communities of the Richmond Public Schools system. The free family event will feature performances by local professionals including members of the Richmond Symphony, as well as some of RVA’s most talented youth musicians.
thecollegianur.com
UR Weekly Roundup | Week of Sept. 26
Check out what’s in store this week. Monday is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and the Heilman Dining Center will offer special items in celebration of the holiday. Offerings include challah, local apples and honeycomb desserts. View the full menu here. Global Music Series: Kadencia. Tuesday 7:30 p.m....
Virginia Pridefest returns to Richmond on Saturday after 3 year hiatus
Pridefest is back in Richmond this Saturday after three years. The festival takes place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Brown's Island, located at 500 Tredegar Street in Richmond. The event is totally free but donations are welcome.
thecollegianur.com
Richmond Reviews: Haley Heynderickx mesmerizes the Richmond Music Hall
Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. I entered the door into a dark room, with the sounds of a soft voice and a bright trumpet reverberating off the walls. The small, rectangular room that is the Richmond Music Hall was filled with both avid fans of the opening band, Illegal Son, and indie-folk artist Haley Heynderickx. For a Wednesday night near the middle of September, the room was crowded, but not in an uncomfortable way. The Richmond Music Hall is attached to the Capital Ale House, a well-known restaurant in the city center close to the Capitol that stays open late and serves classic pub food. The doorway, which allows both worlds to blend, helps create the easy-going, welcoming attitude of the evening. I saw people mingling between the concert and the restaurant next door: grabbing a beer, getting some fuel or catching up with an old friend. The combined force of Heynderickx’s performance, the flow of the Richmond Music Hall, and the welcoming audience is what made the show an event not to be missed.
thecollegianur.com
Buildings across campus lose power
Several buildings across the University of Richmond’s campus lost power at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 after one of Dominion Energy’s circuits malfunctioned. The malfunction caused a main breaker trip on campus and a widespread power outage, Cynthia Price, associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email to The Collegian.
Got scraps? Take advantage of Richmond's new community composting program
Richmond’s Parks and Recreation department was given a significant grant to launch a community composting pilot program.
Gallmeyer Farms’ Pumpkin Patch in Richmond runs through Halloween
The Pumpkin Patch at Gallmeyer Farms, located at 4506 Millers Lane, is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through Halloween -- and admission and parking are free.
Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House
I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
NBC 29 News
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
NBC12
First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
thecollegianur.com
Andrea Padilla
thecollegianur.com
Community members demand greater sustainability efforts in UR investments
About 65 community members gathered for a climate strike on Sept. 23. The protesters called for the University of Richmond and the federal government to take action against climate change. The strike happened in front of Boatwright Memorial Library and included students, faculty and staff from UR and Virginia Commonwealth...
thecollegianur.com
Students discover pests in campus housing
University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
Virginia Business
17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond
An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
thecollegianur.com
Parents coming to town? Here's what you can do this family weekend
Family weekend has arrived and the University of Richmond has organized a lengthy calendar of events. Not sure where to take your family? Here are some highlights and ideas for the weekend. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, the Jepson Alumni Center will be a welcome center for visiting families....
Virginia Business
22 acres in Innsbrook to be developed into mixed-use
Land to be developed into apartments, hotel, retail. Newton, Massachusetts-based Northland has acquired 22 acres to build a mixed-use development at the “North End” of the Innsbrook area in Henrico County, from Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties. The site is located on the north end of the Innsbrook Corporate Center,...
Ian heading towards the United States, may become a major hurricane
Ian will strengthen into a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, before making landfall later in the week
City buildings to be closed in Richmond Monday as community mourns fallen officer
RICHMOND — City buildings and offices will be closed in Richmond Monday as the community comes together to mourn a fallen officer. On social media the City of Richmond said the buildings and offices will be closed for Officer Seara Burton’s memorial services. Her funeral will be Monday...
