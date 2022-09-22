Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. I entered the door into a dark room, with the sounds of a soft voice and a bright trumpet reverberating off the walls. The small, rectangular room that is the Richmond Music Hall was filled with both avid fans of the opening band, Illegal Son, and indie-folk artist Haley Heynderickx. For a Wednesday night near the middle of September, the room was crowded, but not in an uncomfortable way. The Richmond Music Hall is attached to the Capital Ale House, a well-known restaurant in the city center close to the Capitol that stays open late and serves classic pub food. The doorway, which allows both worlds to blend, helps create the easy-going, welcoming attitude of the evening. I saw people mingling between the concert and the restaurant next door: grabbing a beer, getting some fuel or catching up with an old friend. The combined force of Heynderickx’s performance, the flow of the Richmond Music Hall, and the welcoming audience is what made the show an event not to be missed.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO