Richmond, VA

rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: East End Music Festival, Oktoberfest, Virginia State Fair, Kickers

RVA East End Music Festival at Henry L Marsh III Elementary School. A wonderful opportunity to support Richmond students and hear some great music. Since 2016, the RVA East End Festival has raised over $400,000 to support music, visual arts and performing arts programs at eight elementary, middle and high schools in the East End communities of the Richmond Public Schools system. The free family event will feature performances by local professionals including members of the Richmond Symphony, as well as some of RVA’s most talented youth musicians.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

UR Weekly Roundup | Week of Sept. 26

Check out what’s in store this week. Monday is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and the Heilman Dining Center will offer special items in celebration of the holiday. Offerings include challah, local apples and honeycomb desserts. View the full menu here. Global Music Series: Kadencia. Tuesday 7:30 p.m....
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Richmond Reviews: Haley Heynderickx mesmerizes the Richmond Music Hall

Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. I entered the door into a dark room, with the sounds of a soft voice and a bright trumpet reverberating off the walls. The small, rectangular room that is the Richmond Music Hall was filled with both avid fans of the opening band, Illegal Son, and indie-folk artist Haley Heynderickx. For a Wednesday night near the middle of September, the room was crowded, but not in an uncomfortable way. The Richmond Music Hall is attached to the Capital Ale House, a well-known restaurant in the city center close to the Capitol that stays open late and serves classic pub food. The doorway, which allows both worlds to blend, helps create the easy-going, welcoming attitude of the evening. I saw people mingling between the concert and the restaurant next door: grabbing a beer, getting some fuel or catching up with an old friend. The combined force of Heynderickx’s performance, the flow of the Richmond Music Hall, and the welcoming audience is what made the show an event not to be missed.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Buildings across campus lose power

Several buildings across the University of Richmond’s campus lost power at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 after one of Dominion Energy’s circuits malfunctioned. The malfunction caused a main breaker trip on campus and a widespread power outage, Cynthia Price, associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email to The Collegian.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House

I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

First Baptist Church offering blessings to Richmond’s animals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ministers of First Baptist Church welcome all pets to one of the largest blessings of the animals in Richmond. On Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. all creatures great and small are invited to the courtyard of Richmond’s First Baptist church for a blessings ceremony at 2709 Monument Ave.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Andrea Padilla

About 65 community members for gathered for a climate strike on Sept. 23. The protesters called for the University of Richmond and the federal government to take action against climate change.
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Community members demand greater sustainability efforts in UR investments

About 65 community members gathered for a climate strike on Sept. 23. The protesters called for the University of Richmond and the federal government to take action against climate change. The strike happened in front of Boatwright Memorial Library and included students, faculty and staff from UR and Virginia Commonwealth...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Students discover pests in campus housing

University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
HOUSING
Virginia Business

17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond

An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Parents coming to town? Here's what you can do this family weekend

Family weekend has arrived and the University of Richmond has organized a lengthy calendar of events. Not sure where to take your family? Here are some highlights and ideas for the weekend. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, the Jepson Alumni Center will be a welcome center for visiting families....
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

22 acres in Innsbrook to be developed into mixed-use

Land to be developed into apartments, hotel, retail. Newton, Massachusetts-based Northland has acquired 22 acres to build a mixed-use development at the “North End” of the Innsbrook area in Henrico County, from Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties. The site is located on the north end of the Innsbrook Corporate Center,...
INNSBROOK, VA

