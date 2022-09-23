ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9FEK_0i6eJMbP00

Native American Day is observed in several states across the country. In California, the holiday falls on the fourth Friday of September. Sept. 23 will mark the first ever paid California Native American Day.

State Assemblymember James Ramos said it's an opportunity for the state to join together in celebrating Native American culture.

"But also, let's not forget the resilience of our ancestors so that we can still be here today," Ramos said.

Not only will court employees in the state have Native American Day as a paid holiday, but judicial court systems will also be closed for the day.

Ramos has been working to get a California Native American Day since 1998. As a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, he made history as the first California Native American to be elected to the California state assembly.

"There's never been a California Indian ever elected to the state legislature until I got elected and I'm Serrano and Cahuilla," Ramos said. "So, we're tackling all those voices for over 170 years of neglect now catching up to all those things that have been overlooked."

California Native American Day won't create an additional paid holiday. Instead, it will be exchanged for Columbus Day.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the day would be a paid holiday for state employees. The article has since been edited to reflect that it is a paid holiday for court employees in the state, not all state employees.

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley

Comments / 298

Citizen Jane
3d ago

Great. Another taxpayer funded holiday for state workers that no one else will get. And they want to unionize?! Why?! They can’t even be fired no matter what they do!

Reply(20)
77
Realville resident
4d ago

And taking away Columbus Day! Horrible. No reason there can't be an additional day. Exactly like Cesar Chavez day. The poor over worked state employees sure could use another paid day off. notice I didn't use the word WORKERS?

Reply(40)
84
essay
3d ago

I'm confused - I thought Columbus Day had been rebranded Indigenous Peoples Day. So now we have Native Americans Day and back to Columbus Day that's not recognized?

Reply(3)
38
Related
SFGate

California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Legislature#Indian
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man recalls 9 years in solitary confinement as Newsom considers restrictions

BERKELEY – A bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk may determine the fate of hundreds of California inmates who are sitting in solitary confinement — a common and controversial practice that states across the country are moving to restrict.For a consecutive nine years and four months, Kevin R. McCarthy spent 23 hours a day in a 6' by 10' room."From here to here. And then from that pillar, it was pretty small," McCarthy described to KPIX 5.McCarthy was held in solitary confinement after being placed on a list of suspected gang affiliation. A punishment, he says, did not match the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California politics veteran examines Governor Newsom’s political strategy

(Inside California Politics) — Dan Schnur, a professor at UC Berkeley and USC, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s political strategy.  Schnur explains why he believes Governor Newsom is preparing for a presidential run in either 2024 or 2028.  He also discusses the political weight the governor is using […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy