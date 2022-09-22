Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Unbeaten Kansas left out again
Not quite, Kansas. A 4-0 start put the Jayhawks atop the others receiving votes pile Sunday in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank, 41 points behind No. 25 Kansas State. The Jayhawks have not been ranked since mid-October 2009, a dry spell of nearly 13 years that is currently the longest among Power Five conference programs. Getting stuck behind the Sunflower State rivalry must have been particularly annoying to Kansas fans.
STAT WATCH: Ott's 274 yards rushing for Cal FBS season high
California freshman Jaydn Ott turned in the best rushing performance of the season with 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries against Arizona. Ott had TD runs of 73, 72 and 18 yards Saturday while running for the most yards since Tyrion Davis-Price of LSU went for 287 on 36 carries against Florida on Oct. 16, 2021. It was the sixth 200-yard rushing game in the Bowl Subdivision this season and Cal’s top rushing total since Jahvid Best had 311 yards against Washington in 2008. NO TURNOVERS
Broncos, Wilson edge Niners, Garoppolo 11-10 in prime time
DENVER (AP) — Nine three-and-outs. No touchdown passes. Only 126 yards passing. It was one of the ugliest games of Russell Wilson’s storied career. To him, it was a thing of beauty. “We’re still learning each other as a whole new system,” Wilson said after the Broncos grinded...
