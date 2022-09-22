California freshman Jaydn Ott turned in the best rushing performance of the season with 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries against Arizona. Ott had TD runs of 73, 72 and 18 yards Saturday while running for the most yards since Tyrion Davis-Price of LSU went for 287 on 36 carries against Florida on Oct. 16, 2021. It was the sixth 200-yard rushing game in the Bowl Subdivision this season and Cal’s top rushing total since Jahvid Best had 311 yards against Washington in 2008. NO TURNOVERS

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO